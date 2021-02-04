HS analysis Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s tweet about the rape of the Uighurs is historically fierce criticism of China in Finnish

China has used to attack if a Western country makes a mistake in criticizing its human rights policy, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

Rape is an ancient means of torturing, humiliating and defeating enemies, political opponents and minority peoples.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC said on Wednesday in his extensive article that women are systematically raped and tortured in Uyghur concentration camps set up by China. According to the article, women are tortured, for example, with electric batons and mass rapes.