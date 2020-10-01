HS analysis Prime Minister Marin once again strongly pecked at Petteri Orpo, and it is no coincidence

It is well known in the SDP that a public confrontation with the Coalition Party will benefit both parties, political journalist Teemu Muhonen writes in his analysis.

In Parliament a surprising situation was seen on Wednesday as the government responded to an opposition interlocutory question about the laxity of its economic and employment policies. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) did not use his first speech in the debate to defend the government’s economic policy, but to strongly criticize the Coalition’s opposition policy.

