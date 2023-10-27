HS Analysis | Political appointments are made by everyone in turn

For every party that has used government power, it is familiar, if not more familiar, to promote members of one’s own team to important official positions, writes HS’s political editor Robert Sundman.

Opposition parties On Thursday, the members of parliament were sloppy in the message service X.

As expected, the government appointed the head of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy Timo Jaatinenwho served as Minister of Labor before his appointment Arto Satonen (kok) and the Minister of Climate and Environment Kai Mykkänen (kok) as state secretary.

HS already told in July, that the place was arranged for him. Jaatinen represented the coalition in government negotiations. Earlier in his career, he has worked not only in business organizations but also in party positions.

“Friends for the highest positions in the state administration”, criticized the vice president of the center Petri Honkonen.

“At this rate, by the end of the season, the entire civil service will have been elected by the coalition’s political appointments”, said the left alliance chairman of the parliamentary group Jussi Saramo.

See also Football The visualization of HS shows how the Owners' defense spread into the hands of Bosnia Center vice-chairman Petri Honkonen (left) and Jussi Saramo, chairman of the left-wing coalition’s parliamentary group.

The so-called political appointments are an eternal subject of politics. They are talked about and criticized despite the fact that it is difficult to come up with a universal definition for the concept.

Often in the discussion, the starting point is that in such an appointment, the party background has at least in some way been to the advantage of the appointee.

This does not mean that applicants cannot be – and often are – qualified and suitable for the position. But when there are several who meet the criteria, the minister’s finger of choice eventually points to a party colleague.

Politicians criticism of the appointments made by others can be characterized as piety. The opposition is criticized for what those in power do themselves.

For every party that has exercised government power, it is familiar, even more familiar, to promote members of their own team to important official positions.

Of course, this also applies to the center and the left-wing coalition. For example, during the last term of government, Saramo himself chose his state secretary while serving as the Minister of Education Minna Kelhän As the director general of the Board of Education.

Kelhä was again preceded in the task by a member of the coalition Olli-Pekka Heinonenwho was appointed to the position by the then coalition minister of education Sanni Grahn-Laasonen.

Jaatinen promotion to the number one official of the Ministry of Labor and Economy is Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s first major official appointment.

The terms of office managers are five years. Before the spring 2027 parliamentary elections, the government will be able to appoint heads of office at least also to the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defense.

It’s a wonder if at least some of these positions are not filled by leaders with a party background.

Of course, the heads of the ministries are not the only significant appointments. Parliament will soon elect a new secretary-general, who may well be the current Chief of the Protection Policewith a coalition background Antti Pelttari.

In this case, the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) would be able to use its power in the appointment of the new head of supo.

If Rantanen wanted to follow Satonen’s example, his own state secretary Juha Martelius has had a long official career in the Ministry of Defence, the Parliament – and in Supo.