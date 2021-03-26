HS analysis Police conceal their information without justification in a case where an innocent person may be on conviction for a homicide

The Publicity Act is being reformed, but it will not solve the authorities’ reluctance to read the content of the law, writes HS legal journalist Mikko Gustafsson.

In Finland has revealed significantly fewer murders, or false convictions, compared to many other countries. Now the authorities have to consider whether there would be one such heavy series case on hand.

This is a homicide from 2014. In her complaint, a man convicted of killing a young woman has asked the Parliamentary Ombudsman to assess whether the police put pressure on the people to be heard in the pre-trial investigation, including with incorrect information.

Read more: In Finland, considerably few murders have been uncovered – is an investigation into possible police pressure and an erroneous death sentence now beginning?

The key witness in the case later tried to withdraw his statements, but the court no longer believed the changed account. The convicted man still serves more than 10 years in prison for murder and aggravated drug offense.

In the beginning the whole case re-emerged from Yle’s extensive MOT investigation talk, in which the journalist went through a preliminary investigation and evaluated it with legal scholars. Forensic scientists criticize investigation vigorously.

Helsingin Sanomat has also read the statement of the forensic laboratory, based on which the DNA of a strangled woman was found in the claws of a completely different person instead of the convicted person. There was also blood on the nails.

Instead of laboratory statements, the Helsinki Court of Appeal based its conclusions on an observational image made by the police. On that basis, the court concluded that it would not be possible to identify the exact locations of the samples taken from the victim’s hands.

It appears that the findings of the Court of Appeal were not based on all the relevant evidence. The convicted person and his defense intend to seek annulment of the verdict from the Supreme Court.

Case is extremely serious, and transparent screening of its various stages is important.

This has been hampered by the fact that the police’s arrogance with the law governing public access to official documents seems to have reached a single point in the case.

The protocol resembles a striped zebra in the footsteps of an encryption pen. The Helsinki Court of Appeal considered the motive for the act to be a dispute over the theft of drugs, but the police have concealed, for example, everything referring to this, as well as other things.

It is the responsibility of the authority to make entries in the encrypted documents, which will show the reason for each encrypted case. No such entry can be found in the minutes.

Apparently, the Eastern Uusimaa police have made the secrets even before the question of a possible murder arose. However, it does not matter much when the police made the protocol partially illegible without giving reasons.

Legal journalists have warned for years that the attitude of the police and other authorities towards the law governing public access to documents is dangerous.

One of the core principles of the rule of law is that the actions of public authorities must be based on the law. However, the authorities often seem to circumvent the idea of ​​the illegality of their own actions by not treating the publicity law as a “real law”.

Ilola’s homicide is, above all, a case of one convict in which the media has exposed past events. However, publicity is also intended to prevent problems in advance.

News agency The BTI has repeatedly reported how difficult it has been to obtain documentation from the Prime Minister’s Office and ministries about restrictive measures related to the coronavirus.

One problem seems to be that the authorities seem to mistakenly like documents produced for preparation in confidence. However, this is not automatic, but the publicity of preparatory documents in different situations is determined by the Publicity Act.

The response of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy was in a class of its own when STT asked for estimates of sales losses to stores caused by restrictions on movement.

“Due to the time-bound dimension related to the situation management of the Government’s corona situation preparedness, the requested security classified information documents of the Ministry are not public.”

The encryption criterion reminds George Orwellin the new language of fictitious ministries, but it is the handwriting of the real ministry. The Disclosure Act does not contain a “time-bound dimension related to the management of the situation in the corona situation” as a cryptographic basis.

The issues behind the information requested by BTI could not be more serious. It is a matter of restricting the fundamental rights of citizens.

Authorities the law governing the disclosure of information is being reformed, which may be good news. However, the legal reform does not solve the problems described in this story.

In Ilola’s homicide case, the police have concealed the information without justification, and in the example of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, the reasons were found in the authority’s own head.

Expenditure after the law reform cannot be better than this if the authorities do not bother to read the law.

Publicity Act there may also be justified disagreements, but how should the most obvious disregard for the authorities be addressed?

It is clear that the attitude problems will not be remedied by reforming the law or by the administrative court calling for a reconsideration of the encryption decision in a year’s time.

Now we are trying to promote publicity time and time again in long administrative lawsuits. For example, should journalists or other citizens make the most egregious cases a request for an investigation into a possible crime?

Even making a request for an investigation is still not a patent solution, as the threshold for conviction is notoriously high for official crimes.

Violation of the law intentionally or through gross negligence is a crime. However, in secrecy, the authorities are now able to act illegally without consequences.

Corrigendum March 26, 2021 at 6:20 pm: At one point in the story, a man accused of murdering a young woman was incorrectly mentioned. It’s about condemnation.