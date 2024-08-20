HS Analysis | Petteri Orpo’s holiday rush brings to mind the summer of 2022 in Sanna Marini

HS analysis|The concealment of information related to prime ministers has sometimes taken on absurd features, writes Salla Vuorikoski, the head of the research group.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) put the holiday and his wife’s birthday before the meeting of the European political community. The orphan asked the president Alexander Stubbia to handle meeting duties in Britain. Stubb did the job.

The opposition party Sdp blamed, among other things, the MP Tytti Tuppurainen mouthing the prime minister that the parliament’s right to information had been ignored. On Tuesday, Orpo told the media that he would do the same again.