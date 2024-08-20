Tuesday, August 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Analysis | Petteri Orpo’s holiday rush brings to mind the summer of 2022 in Sanna Marini

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Analysis | Petteri Orpo’s holiday rush brings to mind the summer of 2022 in Sanna Marini
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The concealment of information related to prime ministers has sometimes taken on absurd features, writes Salla Vuorikoski, the head of the research group.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) put the holiday and his wife’s birthday before the meeting of the European political community. The orphan asked the president Alexander Stubbia to handle meeting duties in Britain. Stubb did the job.

The opposition party Sdp blamed, among other things, the MP Tytti Tuppurainen mouthing the prime minister that the parliament’s right to information had been ignored. On Tuesday, Orpo told the media that he would do the same again.

#Analysis #Petteri #Orpos #holiday #rush #brings #mind #summer #Sanna #Marini

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]