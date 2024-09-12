HS Analysis | Päivi Räsänen’s solo performance made the board embark on an extraordinary nomination junta

HS analysis|The background of ignoring the disputed public official is the antipathy of the coalition and the split in the government’s ranks, writes politics reporter Teemu Muhonen.

The Christian Democrats’ Päivi Räsänen has left the government’s line in the social and health committee’s alcohol hearings.

Teemu Muhonen HS

21:03

In Parliament Thursday saw an extraordinary dispute over an important appointment. The chancellery committee, which manages the administration of the Parliament, appointed the social and health committee as committee advisor Pirjo Kainulainen.

It was exceptional that the chancellery committee the choice was different on the social and health committee’s own proposal. In the summer, the committee decided by a vote of 9–8 to propose the position Ismo Tuomi.