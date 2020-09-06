HS Evaluation | Owls will proceed to study new issues within the fall on the expense of outcomes

A tie would have been a respectable consequence on Thursday, however there may be nonetheless lots to enhance within the Finnish offensive sport with the educational system to be realized, writes Ari Virtanen, HS’s sports activities journalist.

Proponents of owls must be ready for disappointment within the fall. Thursday’s nationwide sport on the Olympic Stadium evoked much less fond reminiscences of a time when outcomes had been usually bitter.

The opening match of the Finnish A nationwide workforce’s League of Nations towards Wales resulted in a 0-1 loss after a considerably weak sport, and the risk is that harder or painful matches shall be seen extra. The explanation for that is easy: The A nationwide workforce teaching workforce is able to sacrifice the outcomes of the League of Nations within the identify of participant and tactical trials.

The efficiency of the A nationwide workforce is now largely dictated by the historic European Championship venue. The teaching workforce of the nationwide workforce has determined that Finland will need to have extra tactical transformation towards the opponents of the primary spherical of subsequent summer time’s European Championship match (Russia, Denmark, Belgium).

This fall, Owls is rehearsing for the workforce to lastly make the three-top system work each defensive and offensive. Of the final three video games with that system, Finland has precisely zero sport scenario targets.

Within the European Championship qualifiers, Finland twice used a three-top system towards Italy. A yr in the past in Tampere, the Finnish system was 5–4–1 within the defensive path and attacking nearer to three–4–3. On Thursday on the Olympic Stadium, the system had modified a bit. In the course of the building section, 3–2–3–2 kinds had been seen, attacking 3–1–4–2 and defending 5–3–2.

Finland the challenges turned obvious through the sport building section when the toppers moved the ball too slowly. Daniel O’Shaughnessy, From Juhani Ojala and From Leo Väisänen lacked braveness and ability to cross the ball to tight areas. It was evident within the balling between the toppers, and their feeds had been staggering: 94, 94 and 65.

In response to the statistical firm MyCoazh, solely Ojala and Ojala and the defenders within the sport construction and in lengthy passes crossing the opponent’s traces Ilmari Niskanen. The success charges for different lengthy feeds had been lower than 70% (Jere Uronen 57%, O’Shaughnessy 69%, Ojala 82%, Väisänen 64%, Niskanen 80%).

Finland gave further compensation to Wales when Finland lacked customary toppers Paulus Arajuuri and Joona Toivio in addition to a midfielder Robin Lod, who’s a vital participant within the Finnish offensive sport.

When Finland’s sport building was tough, the highest gamers missed the balls, however in addition they misplaced plenty of them. In response to MyCoazh Joel on the Northern Hearth had 12-ball occasions within the first half and 15-ball occasions within the second, with a hit charge of 48. Pohjanpalo gained two balls within the sport and misplaced 14. Teemu Pukki gained 5 balls and misplaced 12.

Wales had analyzed Finland’s weaknesses and attacked Väisa and Niska, who performed on an odd taking part in subject. Within the eighth minute of the sport, Wales scored the primary purpose on account of Niskanen’s placement error, and the Ojala block minimize off the important thing cross. Wales’ profitable purpose got here within the second interval from Väisänen and Niskanen’s placement errors.

Even a draw would have been a respectable consequence within the mild of the purpose locations, because the groups’ purpose expectation values ​​had been 0.50-0.75.

The Finnish sport system and participant selections are sometimes the sum of compromises. Captain Tim Sparvia in its present state can’t put two Glen Kamaran midfield to guard the defensive position, and however they’re so defensive-oriented gamers that Joni Kaukon.

The engine of the Owl sport at present is Glen Kamara, who had as many as 4 minutes and 4 seconds of ball time and he moved the ball a complete of 1,270 meters within the match. The success charge of the ball sport was 79.

Finland will face Eire subsequent within the League of Nations, which makes use of extra concentrations than Wales, so Finland is prone to proceed with three toppers. That will be logical when the system must be made to work in each instructions.

Eire-Finland on Sunday at 19.00 Finnish time. The V Sport Soccer HD channel and on-line free Viafree.fi present the match.