HS Analysis | Orpo's government survived its racism crisis, but we will soon see if it survives the economic crisis

The Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) has been able to prepare the nation for the additional cuts to come, pretty much alone. The other government parties are waiting in the stands for the spring austerity negotiations, writes HS's political reporter Teemu Luukka.

Finland more and more miserable news about the economy has been reported month after month Petteri Orpon (kok) during the half-year reign of the government.

Bankruptcies are increasing, Nokia lost a giant deal in the United States, the forest industry is doing badly, construction is at a standstill in many places and the government debt continues to rise despite the cuts.

On Monday, it was reported that Finland's economy was ranked the weakest in a British newspaper In The Economist's comparison of 35 countries. The magazine compared the inflation of different countries, the extent of inflation, the growth of the gross national product, the growth of employment and the change in the price of stocks.

Government has also himself received bitterness for his economic policy from other than the opposition, the ay movement and the poor.

Fiscal policy supervisors of the National Audit Office told last weekthat in light of the latest economic forecasts, the realization of the government's own economic policy goals is unlikely.

Orphan the government's goal is for the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product to decline and for the difference between income and expenditure to improve to near balance.

In the opinion of the supervisors, some of the government's actions do not even support its own goals. Such is, for example, the investment program of four billion euros, especially aimed at transport.

More dark news comes on Tuesday, when the Ministry of Finance (MoF) announces its latest economic forecast.

According to HS data, it will be darker like back in September.

VM's forecast is the most important of the forecasts, as it also affects the government's actions, i.e. a weak forecast increases the pressure on savings.

Finland the misery of the economy is also indicated by the fact that Finland may fall into the so-called by the European Commission to the excessive deficit debt procedure. In the procedure, the Commission steers the member country away from further indebtedness if it seems that the country itself is unable to do so.

In the case of Finland, the reason is that the public finance deficit will exceed the critical reference value of three percent next year.

Along with Belgium and Italy, Finland is the only EU country whose public debt is more than 60 percent of the gross domestic product and where the amount of public debt is increasing.

If that happens, it will happen next year.

“ HS government sources estimate that the need for additional adaptation has quickly risen from around half a billion euros to around a billion euros.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) estimates already at the beginning of December that Finland will be subject to the procedure.

It wouldn't be the first time for Finland. Almost all EU countries have been involved in the procedure at one time or another.

According to the current rules, Finland can be fined if it does not bring its deficit under control, but only in theory. The EU has not had the opportunity to issue fines to any of the countries involved in the procedure.

The procedure's rule change will be negotiated this week. The purpose is that real fines can also be imposed.

Taken together, the above means that subsidies and services received by citizens will probably be cut in addition to the cuts of billions of euros already planned, no later than 2025. Decisions to be made next spring.

According to preliminary estimates, the forecast to be published on Tuesday causes an additional adjustment need of several hundred million euros.

The financing of municipalities because of this, maybe half a billion euros will have to be cut from elsewhere, and due to the additional funding of welfare areas, at least around 300 million euros.

According to HS's information, the governing parties have not yet really discussed among themselves what will be cut and what kind of tax increases may be made.

In parties it is expected that the civil service working group of the Ministry of Finance, set up in the fall, will complete its cut and other proposals.

Political negotiations on savings will probably start in late January or early February.

Basic Finns are grumbling in the background that the other governing parties don't seem to be ready for sufficient cuts.

According to HS data, this is not necessarily the case, but the awareness of the debt crisis has increased in all government parties.

Situation is quite familiar from previous governments as well.

The role of the finance minister is to reassure the people about future cuts and to try to figure out what kind of actions the other government parties are ready for.

Usually, this has also included accusations, at least under the table, that others are not as ready for savings as the party leading the Ministry of Finance, which is in the line of fire because of its austerity speeches.

In reality, it may be more that the parties are not willing to say what they are ready for before the actual negotiations begin.

It can already be predicted that the government will experience its most difficult moments next spring since last summer's racism debate.

Purra has already tossed various proposals into the air apparently. One of these was a proposal to increase the value added tax on food.

According to HS's information, the proposal came as a surprise to the other parties, so it has not been discussed in the government this winter.

Bite has been allowed to participate pretty much alone with the opposition in the debt and austerity match, but that's what working as finance minister has meant before.

The other governing parties have been sitting in the stands. When asked, they have of course stated that the situation is bad and that additional savings are probably needed.

After all, the Rkp, the arch-disgust of the basic Finns, agreed to react on Monday.

Minister of Education, chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson said In an interview with HSthat the government should also discuss taxation, if further adjustment issues come up.

“I don't believe that cutting, cutting and cutting will fix the economy. At this point, I don't rule anything out, but it is necessary to look at the tax side if we start talking about the need for further adjustment,” he said.

It is pointless to expect a similar opening from the coalition.