HS analysis Opening of events is prevented by instructions and the law, both of which are being amended

According to Markus Lohen (center), chairman of the Parliamentary Social Affairs and Health Committee, the two-meter customer limit for events needs to be eased.

Culture- and the event industry’s rage against interest rate restrictions is growing.

Restaurants are already opening in the worst coronavirus areas, but events are regulated by the Infectious Diseases Act and guidelines that make it impossible to open in many locations.

For example, in Helsinki, food restaurants can have 75 percent of the normal number of customers until 8 pm, but a cultural event organized outdoors can have a maximum of six people.

Read more: Event organizers were severely disappointed with Avi’s expected information: “We’re tired, rolled and pockets are empty”

Ministers have also noticed the plight.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central) shared his concerns on Twitter on Tuesday. For him, the event industry needs to be given guidelines on when events can be opened, as organizing them is not a matter of turn.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) agrees with Saarikko: events must be launched.

The archipelago and Saramo are the key ministers in the event industry. So one would think that festivals and sports competitions would soon burst into the audience.

However, it is not that simple.

The actual decisions in the regions, also with regard to events, are made by the regional authorities, ie Avit. They listen to the advice of ministries and especially regional health authorities, but ultimately make their decisions independently.

Regional authorities guided in terms of events above all by the Communicable Diseases Act. If the government’s exit strategy conflicts with the law, the law wins.

Yet national recommendations from the government and ministries strongly regulate events. Ministers therefore have the opportunity to make a difference.

For example, the government’s hybrid strategy recommends that even in the lowest base areas, events of more than 50 people should not be held. In spreading areas such as Helsinki, events of more than six people are in the offing.

Southern Finland avin superintendent Oona Mölsä states that the events are primarily covered by Article 58 of the Communicable Diseases Act.

“However, this section does not specify personal limitations for events or specific incidence rates on the basis of which a limitation may be imposed.”

In addition to section 58, the events are essentially related to the temporary section 58 d of the Infectious Diseases Act. This article scares the field of events.

According to it, the distance between the customers of the event must be two meters, which makes it impossible to organize profitable events.

However, the measures permitted by this section may be introduced only if there have been infections in the area of ​​the hospital district of at least 25 per 100 000 inhabitants during the last 14 days.

“ Aveja is primarily driven by the Communicable Diseases Act. If the government’s exit strategy conflicts with the law, the law wins.

In Parliament there is currently a proposal to extend the two-meter rule indoors. Parliament may wish to mitigate this government proposal, which would facilitate the organization of events.

The two meters are not only present in the law, as the current guidelines of the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) also state that safety distances of two meters must be maintained at indoor and outdoor events.

“Even in areas where the conditions for a decision under section 58d of the Communicable Diseases Act are not met, a safety distance of two meters may therefore be required at public events and general meetings. Ultimately, the regional government agencies decide whether to include in their decision an obligation to comply with that guideline, ”says Mölsä.

Parliamentary Chairman of the Committee on Social Affairs and Health Markus Lohen (center) believes that the two-meter rule should be relaxed. According to Salmon, the committee will try to complete its key opinion on the law next Tuesday.

“I can’t share the committee’s views, but I think it would be absolutely vital that this two meters could turn into one meter.”

According to Salmon, the guidelines should also be changed so that small performances in restaurants do not turn the restaurant into an illegal event.

Laissa there are no regulations as to what size the events may be.

The number of customers is mentioned in the hybrid strategy, which recommends that even at a basic level, events for more than 50 people are not held.

Most hospital districts are now at baseline, with an incidence rate below 25.

The recommendations are based above all on the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the THL, which the government listens closely to when making guidelines.

Government may work contrary to what is recommended by health authorities. The regulation of restaurants is very different from that of events, although both have consulted the same health authorities.

The government’s actions are largely determined by the fact that the coronavirus does not re-spread rapidly. Therefore, the steps are slow.

According to HS data, the government is due to update its hybrid strategy next week. At the moment, it seems that the recommendation for events for up to 50 people will be retained. However, Avie does not have to comply with it if they do not consider the measure necessary for the epidemic.

However, the update is not yet complete and has not yet been negotiated by the government.

The clearest way to open events is to reduce the number of infections. In that case, sheep do not have to resort to the Communicable Diseases Act and the government can lighten its guidelines.

The government is in the same situation as last autumn, when the corona situation eased. Ministers responsible for health security (in particular the Minister for the Family and Basic Services) Krista Kiuru (sd)) are blocking the sudden lifting of restrictions, and the ministers responsible for the economy and culture are ready to open up the country more.

Sanoma Media Finland is one of Finland’s largest event organizers. Helsingin Sanomat is part of Sanoma Media Finland.