HS analysis Online giant Amazon changes leader in the midst of all expectations hitting profit – this new company management is known

Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, said he was stepping down as Amazon’s CEO. Despite this, Bezos is likely to continue to lead the fast-growing online giant as before, writes Juha-Pekka Raeste, HS’s financial journalist.

World the CEO of Amazon, who once again became the richest man Jeff Bezos, 57, surprised the market late Tuesday night. Bezos said in connection with his company’s earnings announcement that he plans to move from the position of CEO of the company he founded to become chairman of Amazon’s board.

According to Forbes’ billionaire listing Bezos has assets of nearly $ 200 billion.

By that amount, he has once again overtaken the Tesla billionaire, who sometimes held the top spot Elon Muskin.

Bezos has been the CEO of Amazon since its inception, since 1994.

Informing about the change in CEO, Bezos said he will have more time to develop his other passions, such as space company Blue Origin and media company The Washington Post.

He said the company now had the “optimal time” for a change of CEO.

According to Bezos, the transition will take place later this year.

New Amazon’s AWS Head of Cloud Services is appointed CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy.

His choice to succeed Bezos is logical, as cloud services have been a source of Amazon’s wealth.

It was thanks to the profits brought by cloud services that Amazon had been able to expand strongly in e-commerce around the world and expand its product range to include streaming entertainment, healthcare, home electronics and surveillance devices as well as numerous other industries.

Amazon the market value has increased 18-fold in the last ten years. The 2020 result announced late Tuesday once again managed to exceed analysts’ already high expectations.

The market had been able to expect the global digital leap caused by the corona pandemic to take advantage of Amazon as e-commerce grew to new records and companies shifted their appointments to services hosted in the Amazon cloud like Zoom.

Still, expectations were exceeded. The cloud services unit, led by Andy Jassyn, 53, made a record result.

Amazon the growth prospects for cloud services alone are huge. With a market share of over 30 percent, Amazon Web Services is the clear market leader in the global cloud services market, more than twice the market rank.

Various analysis companies estimate that only 5% of companies’ information management has been transferred to the cloud, which means that the market can be doubled in mechanical terms.

However, the real expectations relate to the alliance of artificial intelligence and capital and the future prospects for the sale of these software services.

As a market leader Amazon’s investment in product development will remain relatively smaller than its competitors, and this will make it very competitive in the near future as well.

Profits in this way, in turn, give Amazon a good lunch to spread to the king of e-commerce and entertainment without these businesses rushing to make a profit – bangs can be put on worrying about financing growth and beating weaker competitors.

AWS Andy Jassy, ​​who has successfully led since 2006, has long been considered Bezos ’“ right hand ”.

Amazon is said to be a data company in its deepest sense. The core of the company’s assets is the collection, processing and utilization of customer information and other information.

So on Amazon, it’s natural for every collector’s work pace and pee breaks to be monitored with the included sensor.

Andy Jassyn is said to be, like Bezos, a fully data-driven leader whose numbers are determined by numbers and statistics – in almost everything.

Jassyn the long-run AWS achieved a respectable $ 12.7 billion in revenue in October-December. That would already mean an annual turnover of $ 50 billion at the current rate.

In addition, when AWS also makes a lion’s share of the entire Amazon result, Bezos ’choice as his successor is inherently natural.

Amazon’s total revenue last year was $ 125.6 billion. For the first time, it exceeded the $ 100 billion annual revenue limit.

News agency Bloomberg said Bezos turned his attention to Jassy, ​​a recent graduate of Harvard University, in the 1990s, when he had accidentally hit Bezos on the kayak’s paddle head in a company improvised “boneball” match.

What about Bezos going to retire from running Amazon’s business and starting to spend cat days?

“I’ve never had more energy, and this is not a announcement of a withdrawal,” Bezos answered the question at the news conference.

It is likely, therefore, that Bezos will continue to run his company as chairman of the board in an almost monopolistic manner, as he has done so far.

After more than 25 years as CEO, the division of that task and responsibilities is really to be expected.

Many other company founders have taken over as full-time chairmen of the board after a shorter CEO term.