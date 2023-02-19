HS Analysis | One mistake was made in Finland’s NATO application

In the name of national security, we should get rid of the diplomatic tussle between Finland and Sweden already, writes Jarmo Huhtanen, a journalist who follows security policy.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö asked In an interview with HS a good year ago, have we lost the ability to be tough on the tough. At the time, he commented on the heated migrant situation on the border between Poland and Belarus.

“Here we can drift into a world where the system’s resilience to its own losses becomes quite decisive. Authoritarian systems have an incredible tolerance for treating their own no matter how bluntly compared to what Western democracies have. It is an extremely serious weapon,” Niinistö said.

There was a dark undertone in the thinking of the President of the Republic, which the war in Ukraine was soon to prove correct.

However, Niinistö’s idea can be taken one step further.

Have we also lost the ability to be healthy selfish in matters of national security?

in Finland it has been proven for months that Finland and Sweden must join NATO hand in hand, even though we should have asked more critically why.

A couple of weeks ago, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin and the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson once again stated together that Finland and Sweden will join NATO together. In other words, they signal that Finland has glued its own membership to Sweden’s.

Back in January of last year, Marin said that it is highly unlikely that Finland would even apply for NATO membership during his term as prime minister.

According to the Prime Minister, Finland would make its own decisions regarding its foreign policy and security, and no body could influence them.

Now it seems that neither of Marin’s statements is true.

It’s time to say out loud that Finland made a mistake when it tied its own membership schedule to Sweden’s membership schedule.

Finland and the liturgy of Sweden’s NATO discussion has been silent about the fact that Finland applied for NATO membership independently and for its own needs.

The Finnish people simply changed their minds about NATO membership. Good neighbor Sweden had to admit the facts, even reluctantly.

Finland’s and Sweden’s decision to apply at the same time was a workable solution at a time when NATO was still being assured without gravel voices that NATO’s doors were behind the blacksmith: “Welcome to NATO!”

Instead, it was ill-advised to tie the applications to each other in time.

NATO includes 28 different member countries. One could have imagined that it would have occurred to someone that Finland and Sweden are also different countries. They have their own different foreign policies, which have been influenced by their own domestic political pressures, culture and history.

These ingredients make a bad recipe for a good cake.

At the same time the application had its reasons. It must have increased the support for the NATO application in both Finland and Sweden.

The simultaneous application must also have increased the interest of other NATO countries in the membership of Finland and Sweden and in supporting it: Finland and Sweden are a strong bloc, whose joining NATO would revolutionize the defense of the entire Northern Europe.

The easiest way to notice the change is to turn the map of Europe 90 degrees so that the east is in the north. Then you can see on the map how there is a gap in the front of the NATO countries in the north.

The membership of Finland and Sweden would facilitate NATO’s defense from Poland through the Baltics to Norway. And looking further afield, it would affect the North Atlantic and as far as Britain.

It has been argued that NATO’s defense planning would require Finland and Sweden to join at the same time. It’s not required, it would make it easier.

Early joining would cause extra work in the NATO headquarters, but that’s what the generals are paid for.

Besides, one can ask, where would the much-praised Finnish-Swedish military cooperation, almost like a defense alliance, which has been talked about so much in recent years, disappear?

Nowhere.

Finland would be an important member for NATO just because of its own military capabilities, not to mention the defense needs of the Baltic countries or Norway.

Finland and the simultaneous progress of Sweden’s applications was originally a diplomatic publicity stunt to send a message to Russia. Since then, it has become a means of pressure on Turkey and Hungary, which have slowed down their membership applications.

Instead of diplomatic fumbling, the focus of Finland’s security policy should be only national security.

The more strictly Finland and Sweden have announced their commitment to simultaneity, the more dangerous the situation has become for Finland.

The diplomatic tussle has been made possible by the Ukrainians’ brilliant defensive fight. Everyone can imagine what the situation would be like now if Russia’s major attack on Ukraine went differently.

However, the wise person prepares for the fact that the course of the war may change. This seems to have been noticed by the Secretary General of NATO Even Jens Stoltenbergwhich no longer considers the simultaneous accession of Finland and Sweden necessary.

States partnership and cooperation between is not a black and white thing. It’s a gray area. You only need to remember Sweden’s political history during the Second World War and the Cold War.

When we talk about national security, we talk about existential issues: the existence of the state and its people.

National security is the nation’s number one priority on the executive’s desk. You have to dare to be selfish too.

We must always remember that we have Russia as a neighbor, which is currently trying to completely destroy a country much bigger than Finland, because it does not consider it a country at all.

National security-related solutions should be kept simple. Then they will be clearly understood both in their own country and abroad.

After the end of the Cold War, Finland has built a himmel or seiti of various memorandums of understanding for its security. It was done out of necessity because NATO membership was not possible.

However, the complicated arrangements have not been binding. By joining NATO, Finland will sweep aside the fluttering nets and decisively increase its own security and that of its neighbors.

It would be quite special if good neighbor Sweden did not understand Finland’s need to join NATO as quickly as possible. At the same time, Sweden’s security would also increase.

Yes, it would probably make some Swedes feel bad, but bad feeling is not a security policy argument.