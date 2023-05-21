HS Analysis | Now the motorway that has become expensive for taxpayers is being sold – traditional “apartment screens” are ahead

There is a very rare property for sale in Finland, which contains a lot of asphalt, a large building and a lot of unfinished business, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

I’m sorry There is an area of ​​180 hectares in Tillola, the center of which is a more than four kilometer winding asphalt road. There is also a building in the area with more than 30 stalls.

With a small and even a little bigger investment, the area can become the destination of your dreams: a place where, for example, Formula 1 cars will race one day.

Or even the much talked about MotoGP class motorcycles.

The site is known as the Kymiring Motorway and it has been for sale for about a month now. This was reached because Kymiring’s background company Kymiring oy was declared bankrupt.

“There are a lot of interested parties,” says the trustee of the bankruptcy estate, a lawyer Tuomas Penttilä From Eversheds Asiajotoimisto oy.

Bankruptcy was preceded by several phases where dreams and reality did not always meet. The track itself has been ready since 2019. It was built carefully and in compliance with current requirements. Not everything around the track has gone as smoothly.

The track the biggest push had to be the MotoGP competition in the king class of motorcycles. We talked about 100,000 viewers at the most. Kymiring got a five-year contract from MotoGP organizer Dorna Sports.

In the end, the races were never run. Last spring, one of the reasons for the cancellation was said to be insufficient tire ramps. According to some views, there should not actually be tire barriers at all, but a completely different kind of safety edge.

This is where Formula 1 comes to the surface: originally, the tire embankments were built in the imagination, where F1 races would actually be run on the track.

The famous tire barriers at the Kymiring: were they too small, incorrectly attached or should they have been there at all?

There was no MotoGP and not many other races when the big bet was placed on MotoGP. Enthusiasts also grumbled about the track’s high hourly rates. Turnover remained modest.

In addition, the track has faced many kinds of opposition. Complaints have been made in many directions, especially about the city of Lahti’s investment in the track.

In the end, Lahti also threw in the towel and demands more than four million euros from the bankruptcy estate – money that it will never get, because secured debtors have priority.

Lahti may also have its own courts in front of it: the police have completed the investigations regarding the Lahti event company Lahti Events and it will move on to prosecution, says Etelä Suomen Sanomat.

Now the prosecutor is considering whether it will take the suspected official crimes of the Kymiring financing to the district court.

Will rise after all this, Kymiring or what will it be called in the future?

The track is still in operation and is run by a bankruptcy estate. Managing director Riku Rönnholm is currently responsible for the track’s business operations, but he has been elected as the administrative director of the city of Salo.

“ Taxpayers are facing a loss of around 11 million euros, because in addition to the money seized by the city of Lahti, grants of around 6.5 million euros granted by the Ministry of Education and Culture are also at the tail end of the queue.

According to trustee Penttilä, potential buyer candidates have been identified from Finland and abroad. We have also been in contact with parties involved in the failed restructuring procedure.

“Next, we take confidentiality commitments, after which they have access to more extensive material, such as documents from the construction phase of the track. Hopefully, we will organize familiarization visits to the track in Iitti during May.”

So the traditional “apartment screens” are ahead. The next step is the same as in any transaction.

“At some point, we expect preliminary price views.”

At this stage, Penttilä does not take a position on what price Kymiring should be sold for or who is interested. It is clear that most of the creditors will be left licking their fingers, because no one will pay more than 20 million euros for Kymiring.

Priority is given to the secured creditors, i.e. Nordea Bank (4.58 million euros), A. Ahlström Kiinteistöt oy (4.46 million euros) and Finnvera (1.42 million euros).

On Wednesday, the ministry decided to collect the grants back based on the State Contribution Act. According to the ministry, the amount is not necessarily exactly 6.5 million euros, because the recovery is proportional to the fair value of the property.

Penttilän the goal is to do business in Kymiring during the summer. They say there is no crystal ball, but there is even more experience in selling bankruptcy estates.

“During my career, a lot of bankrupt items have been sold here, but this is a very unique item. I have never sold a motor track before. In general, we have been able to sell everything that has come to the table. It’s not the easiest destination”, Penttilä admits.

What will a potential buyer pay? In practice, the store has a track, a pit building and some movables and track maintenance equipment. The value of the pit building is estimated at six million euros, but it is a different matter whether anyone will pay that amount for it.

Overall, the buyer does not step into the finished object.

“The track itself looks ready, but the environment and also partly the pit building itself are still unfinished. It is a fact that the new owner will have to continue the construction on top of the purchase price,” states Penttilä.

Penttilä emphasizes that the buyer will do whatever he wants with the track and its area, but he has one wish.

“It would be great if even the MotoGP competition were held in Finland sometime in the future.”

During the summer, it will become clear whether the potential buyer has such a dream.

Correction May 21, 2023 at 8:13 a.m.: Kymiring is located in Tillola, Iitin, not Tiilola, as was incorrectly written in the story at first.