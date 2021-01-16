HS analysis Now learn the names of Armin Laschet and Jens Spahn, as the sand in Angela Merkel’s hourglass runs low

None of the three candidates for president of the CDU, Germany’s leading party, excelled in the speeches, but Merkel’s favorite won.

Berlin

Party meeting the hand-touch electricity was missing from the air and the atmosphere could not be felt as normal because the race was held remotely on digital devices due to the coronavirus epidemic. But at the party meeting of the CDU, Germany’s largest party, there was a loud bustle on Saturday morning.

Germany is being filled with big boots and struggling for great power as the Chancellor Angela Merkel, 66, will leave its place in the political leadership next fall.

It is still difficult for many Germans to believe. Germany’s largest newspaper, Bild, published a gloom on Saturday morning that said 37 percent of Germans would still like Merkel to continue as chancellor. However, such a possibility is not in sight.

The CDU presidency, which was decided on Saturday, may also sway speculation of the Chancellor into a new position.

CDU at the party meeting, three candidates for the presidency gave their campaign speeches in the morning. Everyone tried to tact their speech with emphasis, but no one stood out as a radiant star above the others.

First up was the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, 59, which has been considered Merkel’s supposed favorite and successor to the line.

Laschet was elected chairman by a two – round presidential vote, and as a right-turning option campaigned Friedrich Merz, 65, was second. It was a clear recognition of Merkel’s line and a consistent company of the popularity that Merkel enjoyed.

Read more: Angela Merkel’s favorite Armin Laschet was elected chairman of the German CDU

Laschet received the second round of votes with 522 and Merz with 466. Third candidate Norbert Röttgen, 55, fell in the first round.

Towards the end of the election, Armin Laschet received indirect support from Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said a “team” should be found for the CDU to take over the party proudly.­

Friedrich Merz, Norbert Röttgen and Armin Laschet arrived at the party meeting on Saturday morning, where the audience was not present­

Laschet’s victory was not only a line choice, certainly also a result of the fact that the majority of party convention representatives in the CDU, Germany’s leading party, also wanted to tact for the best possible success in next September’s federal election.

The CDU has a lot to preserve and at the same time a lot to lose, as it now enjoys a whopping 35 percent poll popularity. Maintaining popularity would give the CDU a solid position to take a clear lead in the next government not only by holding the post of Chancellor, but also in the political direction.

Laschetin supporters on Saturday did not appear to be bothered by the health minister struggling with him as a “team” Jens Spahn stole space for a statement of support in sections where party convention people had the opportunity to ask questions to candidates. Spahn banged on the lines – asking nothing – but saying he was in favor of continuity on Merkel’s line and a strong future for the CDU and Germany.

It seemed a bit of a nervous reassurance for Laschet. Norbert Röttgen, a like-minded candidate with Laschet, had risen in opinion polls in recent weeks, and there seemed to be no more certainty in the Laschet camp that it would have enough support for Merz.

The turnout in the second round showed that some of Röttgen’s supporters also moved behind Merz in the second round.

Spahn is one of Germany’s most respected politicians right now, and his possible candidacy for federal chancellery has been speculated on in public recently.

Does the struggle in the “Laschet team” also mean that Laschet is leading the party and Spahn is aiming for the German leadership? No position was taken on this on Saturday.

Spahn’s candidacy for federal chancellery could be an attractive way for the CDU to seize Spahn’s personal popularity in the September federal election. As Minister of Health, Spahn is a prominent manager of the coronavirus crisis, and despite strong criticism, he is trusted.

CDU thus, the new president is not automatically nominated as the future chancellor, but is nominated together with the Bavarian sister party CSU. The Prime Minister of Bavaria Markus Söder has been a popular poll in the CDU / CSU as a Chancelloral candidate, but now his chances are likely to wane.

Both Spahn and Söder are among the most respected politicians in Germany right now, and their popularity is largely based on their strong position in managing the coronavirus crisis.

Read more: Is this Europe’s next leader? The popular favorite to replace Merkel pledges his position

Laschet’s campaign speech in the morning was a bit inconsistent from one issue to another. He began by talking about how important it would be to be able to see eye to eye with the party convention people, quickly moved on to talk about the shocking events in the U.S. Congress, then moved on to talk about his father, who taught him that a person’s appearance or background doesn’t matter.

He returned to his father at the end of his speech. The conservatism of the CDU is illustrated by the fact that in a male-only group of candidates, emphasizing the father’s legacy is appropriate for a representative of the most liberal line, such as Laschet is.

In his presidency campaign, Laschet has placed particular emphasis on his solid leadership experience – so the kind of father figure this Catholic father of three adults is himself. He serves as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s largest population, and has decades of experience in politics.

The need for the CDU and Germany to reform digitally and economically, on the one hand, and to take a firm stand against extremism and organized crime, on the other, were the themes that united all the presidential candidates.

The CDU certainly now hopes that, with Laschet’s leadership experience, reform work will progress effectively.