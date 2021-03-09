HS analysis Nordea had to be prepared for all threats, but the new data center blacked out banking operations – Is this the future of banks?

The commissioning of Nordea’s new data center in a secret location did not go according to plan. According to the bank, service interruptions should be rare in the future, but disruptions in the handling and payment of money matters hit the core of basic security, writes Anni Lassila, HS’s financial journalist.

Problems card payments and mobile banking, delays in the payment of Kela’s subsidies and salaries, difficulties in applying for a mortgage, disruption of the stock trading system. The change of Nordea’s computer room did not go straight into the pipe over the weekend.

Of course, service outages were warned in advance, but the continuation of some problems well into Mondays and, in some cases, even Tuesdays was neither planned nor known.

Director responsible for retail customers in Finland Jani Elorannan according to him, it was such a big change work that despite careful testing and preparation, the planned schedule just didn’t hold up.

“It was a matter of previously having two data centers in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, whose functions were completely transferred to a new data center. The workload is much higher than what has usually been associated with service outages related to software updates, for example. The scale is illustrated by the fact that a total of 150 people were making this transfer. In such large jobs, there can always be surprises in installations and fine-tuning of systems, ”he says.

Elorannan according to, for example, disruptions in card payments ended up being quite minor on Sunday as well.

“I tested the operation of the card myself at gas stations and cafés on the way from Mäntyharju to Helsinki, and everything worked just as normal.”

On Monday Consumer Union, however thought that there had already been too many service outages in the banks. The Financial Supervision Authority estimates that the long duration of Nordea’s disruptions was exceptional. According to Eloranta, the direct effects on the bank’s business still remained small.

“We always strive to ensure that card payments work under various exceptional arrangements and that services can be accessed, for example, via online banking or telephone, even if mobile banking does not work or vice versa. There were finally surprisingly few contacts from customers on Monday. If someone has suffered direct financial damage due to the disruption, it will of course be compensated, ”says Eloranta.

The weekend the service outage was not the only one at Nordea and not the only bank in Nordea that has had outages. At the beginning of last September, Nordea’s and OP’s systems coincidentally were at the same time partly due to modifications. According to Eloranta, the break in September at Nordea was related to the same IT hall change.

In October, OP last had a major service outage. Breaks and the associated uncertainty feel painful for many customers. Is it possible to pay or use electronic IDs? Disruptions in the handling and payment of money strike at the core of basic security.

There have been service interruptions at Nordea once or twice a year in recent years. Where exactly are the interruptions and will this continue forever?

The problems of the last few days at Nordea were related to the renewal of computers running the bank’s systems and the commissioning of a new data center. The new data center is in a secret place in Finland.

According to Eloranta, it is a “Fort Knox-type place” where security arrangements against all possible threats are extensive. Fort Knox is the U.S. Federal Reserve’s gold reserve repository and military base.

Other service outages in recent years have generally been linked to the bank’s gigantic overhaul of its core banking system. In total, it is an IT system project worth more than one billion euros, which was launched more than five years ago.

The basic banking system is the machinery that runs the applications and credit systems used by customers, such as mobile banking, for example. Among other things, the transfer of bank accounts to the new system caused a break in their use.

According to Eloranta, system reform is already a long way off in Finland, and interruptions should be considerably less frequent in the coming years.

Also The OP Bank Group has made major system reforms in recent years. The Savings Bank Group has also reformed its basic banking system.

At some point, these reforms have had to be carried out, because without a modern basic system, the development of smooth digital services is impossible. Both OP and Nordea have a long history and many of the old systems were decades old.

For a long time, they were made to work with somehow different demolition tunings, but there was an increasingly expensive mess in the background, which required a lot of unnecessary work and hindered the smooth development of services.

In Nordea has still had its own added complexity as it has been formed from mergers of several Nordic banks.

At Nordea, banking operations have been gradually transferred to the new system one service and one country at a time, and at the same time digital services have been completely modernized.

According to Eloranta, smaller updates are constantly made to the software and applications used by customers without any interruptions.