Friday, September 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Analysis | Nokia is in big trouble

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Analysis | Nokia is in big trouble
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The company’s turnover has decreased significantly and the market for mobile phone networks is shrinking. Hope will live in fixed networks in the near future, writes HS’s financial reporter Petri Sajari.

Network devices the manufacturer Nokia is in difficulties, the solution of which is difficult and slow.

Telecom operators have reduced their investments and Nokia has not managed to make up for its losses, at least for now, with other business. That’s why turnover has shrunk, which raises justified concerns about the company’s future.

#Analysis #Nokia #big #trouble

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 – the best PC settings for an optimal experience

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - the best PC settings for an optimal experience

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]