HS Analysis | Nokia is in big trouble

HS analysis|The company’s turnover has decreased significantly and the market for mobile phone networks is shrinking. Hope will live in fixed networks in the near future, writes HS’s financial reporter Petri Sajari.

Network devices the manufacturer Nokia is in difficulties, the solution of which is difficult and slow.

Telecom operators have reduced their investments and Nokia has not managed to make up for its losses, at least for now, with other business. That’s why turnover has shrunk, which raises justified concerns about the company’s future.