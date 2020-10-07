HS analysis Nobel Prize in Literature to be awarded on Thursday, and bettors believe safe choice after scandals

After last year’s scandalous election, the Nobel Prize in Literature is likely to go outside of Europe. But there is always the possibility that showing the middle finger to the PR of the Swedish Academy will continue.

Literary The Nobel Prize winner will be announced on Thursday afternoon, October 8th.

International betting agencies believe last year’s scandal winner, the Austrian Peter Handken after.

Austrian writer accused of banning genocide and war crimes of the Yugoslav break-up war Slobodan Miloševićin defense. After Handke’s choice, there was a great debate, especially in Sweden, about whether art can be detached from other things by its author.

Experts from outside the Swedish Academy, Swedish writers Kristoffer Leandoer and Gun-Britt Sundström left their seats on the Nobel Committee in December 2019.

A discussion of the ethics of art has continued this fall. So Handke’s award last year also hovers over the 2020 award.

The dragon caused by Handke’s choice was lucky in the accident in that it drowned underneath previous scandal sexual harassment, rape, and leakage of the winner’s name for several years, which is why the 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature was not awarded at all.

The 2018 award was presented last year at the same time as the 2019 award. It was won by a Pole Olga Tokarczuk, who had been betting on the future winner for some time.

The selections of Tokarczuk and Handke, two European writers, were made after the Swedish Academy had said it was working to get rid of the Eurocentricity of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Looks like Nobel Committee again middle-finger for the Swedish Academy’s public relations campaign?

That’s entirely possible, but Ladbrokes, for example, believes in a so-called safe choice.

Maryse Condé­

The lowest odds of winning are Maryse Condélla. He is French or Guadalupe, a national of the French overseas department of Guadeloupe. In 2018, he received the one-time shadow Nobel Prize for Literature when the actual prize was not awarded. Condé’s novels deal specifically with African diaspora, slavery, colonialism, and inequality.

The Russian has the second lowest odds of winning Lyudmila on Ulitskaya, who has been involved in many bets in previous years. Ulitskaya looks at the HS critic Jukka Petäjän I said Soviet state totalitarianism, in which people try to find small cracks in order to find the humanity of a whit.

The chances of a prize winner should, in principle, be slim, as Tokarczuk received the 2018 award and the Belarusian won the 2015 award. Svetlana Alexeyevich. Ulitskaja is with them on more or less the same plot politically, artistically and geographically.

Third the lowest odds are for the Japanese bestseller Haruki Murakamilla. He gigs every year in the favorites of international betting agencies.

Margaret Atwood­

The Canadian has an equally small odds Margaret Atwoodilla, he too was mentioned several times as a potential winner in recent years. Atwood’s choice would be at least topical: dystopias, postapocalyptic fantasies such as Oryx and Crake, The Handmaid’s Talen great popularity as a TV series, conservative on his way to the U.S. Supreme Court and so on.

However, Atwood’s chances of winning may be weakened by statistics: three of the 2010 awards went to artists writing in English.

Kenyans also have low odds of winning Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’olla, which he also swings at the top of the betting charts year after year. He wrote in English until 1967 before changing his name and language and leaving Christianity as a colonialist. Since then, he has written mainly in his mother tongue, Kikuyu. In the late 1970s, Thiong’o spent a year in prison for making a postcolonial and controversial play. Since then, he has lived in exile, first in Britain and then in the United States.

On the other hand the poet has not won the Nobel Prize for Literature since 2011 if a musician Bob Dylanin the selection as the winner in 2016 is not included. A Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carsonilla he also has relatively small winning odds on the lists of international bookmakers.

But Carson also writes in English. So maybe you prefer Syrian Adonis or Ali Ahmed Said? Or Chinese American Bei Dao?

Michel Houellebecq­

What about if, however, the Nobel Committee continues on the path of scandalous choices? In that case, the Norwegians Jon Fosse and Karl Ove Knausgård or French Michel Houellebecq would be liable to cause fish species. Is it European again? Again Caucasian? Again a middle-aged man? And so on.

In May, Houellebecq said the world after the coronavirus is exactly the same as before, only worse.

According to Houellebecq, the virus that caused the pandemic is banal and has “no good sides … It doesn’t even get transmitted through sex”.

He also said afterwards that social distance and teleworking are further accelerating technological advances that atomize and isolate people. Interpersonal relationships become unusable.

Houellebecq’s Nobel speech might be worth listening to.