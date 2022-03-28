HS analysis No one is talking about the overthrow of the government anymore, but the agreement is not just about the war in Ukraine

The government has gotten through tough decisions throughout the spring as parties have sought compromises without dramatic outlets for their own voters.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) There has been a clear change of government this spring, and it is not just because of the war in Ukraine.

As late as the end of last year, many bills were jerking as the center and the Greens tried to take backbacks from each other in public. The center even indicated that it would leave the government if financial matters were not handled in the way the center hoped.

The bad atmosphere was not theater.

Some in the media have predicted the overthrow of the government throughout the term, but speeches by government sources last autumn were so painful that even the most moderate predictors joined the resignation.

Now, no one in the government is talking about overthrowing or overthrowing the government, even though the governing parties have not turned into each other’s endearing fan clubs.

In today’s world, political upheavals are so rapid that predicting is a silly thing to do. However, it is likely that Marin’s government will sit for the entire term until next spring.

So unless, in addition to the war and the pandemic, there are even more giant surprises on the government’s neck.

Key the reason for the change in the government’s working mood is, of course, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war has joined the ranks and put things big and small in order of priority.

However, the improved atmosphere in the government is not just due to the Russian president Vladimir from Putin.

Even before the war in January-February, there were signs that the government was still capable of making decisions, and this has happened.

In the city center, the regional elections went well. After that, relations between the SDP and the city center clearly improved.

Only half of the votes in the election had been counted when Marin and the chairman of the center Annika Saarikko walked in front of the media with a smile. “We came together in a spirit of red soil,” Prime Minister Marin joked according to MTV.

That same evening, Marin praised his interactions with Saarikko.

Marin and Saarikko had already found a common tone about the corona restrictions even before the elections: schools will not be closed and the restrictions must be lifted quickly.

The result of the Greens’ election, on the other hand, was poor. The party has focused on getting a big spring package to the finish line, and no image campaigns and public pain have been seen. Admittedly, they might not even be noticed in the heat of war.

Many government parties are praised by the Minister of the Environment Emma Karin (green) ability to make decisions.

Spring the first test was the employment package. It sought decisions to improve employment, which will ease public finances by € 110 million.

It wasn’t a big big deal, but until the end of the year, making a compromise seemed like running out of tar. The government, however agreed on a package without drama on an agreed schedule.

The March climate package was also supposed to be particularly difficult, but again, the decisions were made without much drama.

It was different in the fall, when the government once again fought day after day at the Estate House. Everyone barked at all when they didn’t want to find the final emission reduction targets they needed. The solution came when it was decided to return to emissions in the spring.

At work on friday, the government said it had reached an agreement on the controversial measures of medium-term climate policy, the whole autumn dispute.

The average walker barely understood anything about the decision and even less from the speeches at the briefing. Chairman of the Climate Panel Markku Ollikainen was not convinced of the effectiveness of the decisions, but it was the unanimous decision of the government anyway.

Climate issues are still to be fought in the late spring, as solutions need to be found for the emissions of the climate and energy strategy and the climate program for the land use sector. The government is signaling that they will be reached as well.

Long the government has already reached a fairly long agreement on the nature conservation law in progress, although along the way it has seemed that every section of the law will lead to the destruction of landowners in the opinion of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the city center.

The second eternity dispute has been the 800-page Land Use and Construction Act, which has been the government’s largest bill since the SOTE reform.

Or was it, because the government decided to implement only the Building Act, as the land use section of the law received a total collision. The Land Use Act will be implemented by the next government. That is probably the most significant part of the government program so far, which the government will certainly not get to the finish line.

Downtown the resignations were mainly focused on a framework debate on 5 and 6 April to decide on the state’s expenditure ceiling for the next few years. Some citizens will recall the confusing frame riot that lasted ten days last spring, when tired ministers even ramped down the stairs of the Estate House.

Saarikko said quite directly in an interview with HS a week ago that the center will not leave the government, even though the war has made the frame dispute even more difficult.

It is clear that even the center no longer requires the previously agreed expenditure frameworks to adhere. At least hundreds of millions of euros more money will be given to the Defense Forces.

Cyber ​​security is likely to receive tens of millions of euros and possibly also the Border Guard. Science, too, could receive € 300 million.

However, the government also plans to implement the EUR 370 million savings it agreed last spring.

The problem is that much of these savings went to science and the Defense Forces. These savings will not be realized.

The Left Alliance, as well as the demars, are also likely to maintain that the fixed-term “future investments” of EUR 70-80 million in vocational schools will remain permanent, at least in part. That, too, is likely to require savings from somewhere else.

So it will not be easy, but the government will not fall into these millions of controversies.

All governing parties know that voters do not like parties in order to quarrel or even leave government responsibility when war is raging in Europe, food and energy are rising day by day and the nation should decide on a NATO application.

Government has thus pushed through the spring decisions at a time when the time of several ministries and ministers has passed to make numerous decisions and plans related to the war in Ukraine.

The time of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs has been largely spent in meetings abroad.

Minister of Finance Saarikko will lead a new ministerial working group on preparedness. In the war crisis, the archipelago has risen to the same role as the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) was during the Korona period.

The chairman of the center will be heard and shown in the coming months, and the blacksmith will be doing well in the center.

Multi a government source says he sensed that the center and the Greens had already noticed before the war that public strife and the barking of others would ultimately make noises.

The positions of the parties have not changed and things have not eased, but the need to escalate controversy and demand the impossible has diminished.

There is only a year left in the government term, and all parties know that decisions must be made this spring or early fall.

It usually happens that compromises are difficult to make during the last six months of a government term because the gaze is already on the election and the new demands.

Time is a good discipline.