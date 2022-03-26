HS analysis Nixon administration considers killing journalist with lsd, but Putin’s administration found another way – “work for the Führer”

The idea already developed by Hitler in Germany makes it difficult to determine how high the murder order comes from, writes HS foreign reporter Vesa Sirén in her analysis.

Equally 50 years ago the President of the United States Richard Nixonin the administration got enough.

Investigative journalist Jack Anderson was, in Nixon ‘s view, already to blame for Nixon’ s slight loss John F. Kennedy in the 1960 presidential election.

After that, Anderson had won one news victory after another for his Washington Merry-go-Round, which he subscribed to and published nearly a thousand newspapers. He had received the Pulitzer Prize in 1971.

Nixon ordered critical journalists to be eavesdropped on and denigrated, but Mormon Anderson was not caught in October.

“We have to do something for that bitch,” Nixon your rage.

Nixonin advisers Charles Colson got along and contacted E. Howard to Hunt and G. Gordon Libbyyn.

A debate on the assassination began, as affidavits were issued and released on Friday The Washington Post remembrance tell.

It would be a “legitimate murder” because the “mutant journalist” had gone “too far,” Libby hinted.

But how to murder CIA poison expert Edward T. Gunnia were consulted first.

He said the CIA had successfully used lsd to soak into the car’s steering wheel, which could cause a car accident.

Other causes of the car accident were also considered, but others could die unintentionally.

Nothing could be slipped into the drink because the journalist was in full swing, they were inches. Placing a poison in a journalist’s medicine jar? It would take too much time – and what if one of Anderson’s nine children took the medicine?

Liddy eventually decided to assassinate the journalist on the street and take his wallet from him to be thought of as a robbery.

“I know it offends the minds of the sensitive and innocent,” Liddy later told Playboy.

“But in the real world, we sometimes have to use extreme means to preserve the system that is breaking the law.”

From here one can already conclude that Liddy and his companions were dangerous fools.

They did not have time to carry out Anderson’s assassination because a burglary broke out in the Democrats’ office in the Watergate building in Washington and arrested as a result.

The Watergate scandal overthrew Nixon. Jack Anderson went on to reveal an example Ronald Reagan the Iran-Contra scandal and only died in 2005.

Differences are quite, if you think of the journalists who died in Russia Vladimir Putin during the reign.

The most famous of them is probably Novaya Gazeta Anna Politkovskaya, which was attempted to be poisoned in 2004 and shot in 2006 on Putin ‘s birthday. In 2014, three Chechen brothers, their uncle and a former police officer were convicted of murder.

But there is something in common in some cases. The client of the murder plan remained unclear.

Colson didn’t say it was Nixon. He said he has “full authority” to do anything to stop a journalist.

It is also not known whether Putin ordered the murder of Politkovskaya.

In both may have been working for the ‘Führer’ without waiting for his ‘instructions and orders’, as the official Werner Willikens formulated “the duty of every member of the third kingdom” in 1934.

Yes, working for the Führer’s goals would “legitimize” one day, Wilkens promised.

Ian Kershaw made famous on this basis Working Towards The Führer concept and used it as well Hitlerin his biography.

The arrangements of the concept are suitable for dictators: acts that later become a burden cannot be combined with their direct command.

Putin condemned Politkovskaya’s murder in public, arguing that the journalist’s “capacity to influence Russian political life was extremely insignificant.”

“The murder is doing more harm to Russia and its current leaders in Russia and the Chechen Republic, where he recently worked than what his publications did,” Putin concluded.

The sentencing of the accused could also be a warning: if you murder, don’t associate it with him as a clumsy “birthday present”.

Yes, he himself has other ways to silence critical journalism.

The list of journalists killed during Putin’s reign is long and is getting longer.

One of the newest victims is Oksana Baulina, who worked for The Insider, headquartered in Latvia. He died in the bombing of Kiev.

Some journalists have been killed by the Russian mafia or other criminals. But again, it is difficult to show that Putin would be a direct perpetrator of the murder, even if the murder would serve his interests.

Brave Russian journalists are still alive. These include, for example Denis Korotkovwhich HS interviewed in November 2019, and other journalists from Novaya Gazeta.

Now they too have been smoked harder. Yet they are trying to tell truths that would not, however, take them to fifteen years in prison under the new law.

Read more: Novaya Gazeta continues as the only independent media in Russia – the war is now in the newspaper “what should not be mentioned”

Very for a long time it was enough for Putin. that he had control of all the major Russian media.

But decades of dominance seem to make it paranoid. That is why even the internet is being smoked, and the media is increasingly being restricted in miraculous ways. War, for example, must not be called a war when Russia attacks.

The next few years will show whether the threat of imprisonment and prison sentences are enough to restrict free speech for this administration.

Or will wage murders become more common.