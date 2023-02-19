HS Analysis | Next, the level of Finnish athletics is measured in the EC halls

Wilma Murto, Reetta Hurske and Saga Vanninen are the Finnish team’s brightest hopes for a medal in Istanbul at the beginning of March. The injury ruined the reign of many top Finnish players, writes HS sports reporter Ari Pusa.

Last the summer European championships in Munich went well for the Finns for a long time, as they brought home four medals.

Next, the international level of Finnish athletics will be measured in the EC halls in Istanbul from the 2nd to the 5th. March.

In the previous European Championships in 2021, Finns won three medals with 19 athletes. At least the same amount is wanted this time as well, when the pole vaulter is the top of the team Wilma Murtoa hurdler Reetta Hurske and pentathlon participant Saga Vanninen.

Two years ago, Murto was sixth in the pole vault. Murto did not compete in the SM halls in Helsinki over the weekend, but is looking for the European indoor championship in Istanbul to accompany last summer’s EC gold on outdoor tracks.

In Istanbul, the size of the Finnish team will be 12–15 athletes. There could have been many more starters if injuries hadn’t ruined the reigns of too many top Finnish players.

in Poland As many as six of the successful athletes in 2021 are now on the sidelines due to various injuries.

A sprinter Lotta Kemppinen was two years ago in 60 meters European Championship silver. Ella Junnila was third in the high jump and Nooralotta Neziri Fourth in the 60-meter hurdles.

Kemppainen is recovering from a leg injury and did not run in the SM halls over the weekend. Junnila’s reign ended with an ankle ligament injury at the end of January. After a long break, Neziri returned to the tracks in the SM halls, but did not run fences yet.

Jumped sixth in Poland Kristiina Mäkelä hurt his hamstring in France on Wednesday, which caused a muscle tear. Senni Salminen was seventh in the triple jump competition two years ago, but he missed the indoor season completely.

The third medalist of the European Championships in Poland Kristian Pulli also missed the WC. On Thursday, in his opening competition of the season in Dubai, he jumped a promising height of 792 centimeters and is about to go to the EC halls.

Saga Vanninen, the European and world champion of the junior heptathlon, competed in two sports in the SM halls. He took silver in the long jump (617) and 60 meter hurdles with his record time of 8.25.

to EC halls targeted middle distance runners Sara Lappalainen (formerly Kuivisto) and Eveliina Määttänen had to miss out on the WC. Määttänen has suffered from a round of flu, and Lappalainen is unable to start at all.

Lappalainen used Urhea Academy’s alpine room in Mäkelänrinte, but due to a technical problem, the air altitude in the room rose to 3,000 meters, when the intention was to spend time at 2,000 meters.

The runner’s body went completely crazy because of it.

“How can I say it now, everything went wrong during this administration”, Lappalainen sighed.

It’s amazing in itself that such a technical blunder happens while training at the top level.

Pretty cool a blunder also happened to the elite sports unit of the Olympic Committee, which decided on grants for track and field athletes.

The Ministry of Education distributed the grants based on the Olympic Committee’s proposal. The elite sports unit changed the presentation of the coaching management of the Finnish Sports Association without asking.

Such a procedure does not arouse the confidence of the major sports federations in the Olympic Committee. The sums are small, but big for an individual athlete.

For example, a hurdler Annimari Korte has made a correction request. He applied for 10,000 euros, but got nothing. Also the fastest man in Finland and a recent 60 meter hall champion Samuli Samuelsson was left without a grant.

“I will not comment,” Samuelsson answered Helsingin Sanomat’s question about the fate of the grant.

Super talent of Finnish athletics, 400 meter hurdler Viivi Lehikoinen got 10,000 euros instead of 20,000 euros.

Investing in Lehikoinen is also an investment in the future of Finnish athletics.