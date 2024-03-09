HS Analysis | Next night's Oscar gala is expected to be a battle of blockbusters – This is what you need to know about the gala

The Oscar gala is televised on the night between Sunday and Monday. Pre-favorites are strong, so those expecting surprises should follow the gala hype and speeches, writes HS film editor Veli-Pekka Lehtonen.

Film Award The Oscars have offered surprises in recent years, but this year's gala promises to be little exceptional.

At least when it comes to winners. Pre-favorites are so strong.

As usual, the gala will be held in Los Angeles, USA. The new thing is that the gala has been brought forward. The award ceremony starts already at 1 o'clock in the morning on Monday, Finnish time. The gala is televised in Finland by Yle.

Oppenheimer is a three-hour film about the invention of the atomic bomb.

It would be a huge surprise if there was no gala Oppenheimer celebration of creators.

The atomic bomb movie will probably be awarded for, among other things, cinematography, editing, male lead and supporting actor, music, direction and sound. Why? Among other things, because the film has a political subject, the authors are well-known, the main character is historical and the outcome is intense and also current.

Christopher Nolan's directed by the three-hour director, also acknowledges the most important award, the best film awarded last at the gala.

In other words, an avalanche of prizes.

The film year has been of higher quality than usual, but others are still only left with crumbs.

Second summer hit that is Barbie has to settle for a costume award, a legal mystery Anatomy of a Fall for the award-winning manuscript and DaVine Joy Randolph gets a supporting Oscar for his role as a diner hostess In The Holdover.

Are the rewards going right? It's always a matter of taste. Barbie's big damage happened already in the candidate selection, when Greta Gerwig was left without attention as a director.

The Oscars have changed drastically in a decade, film lovers know that. All-American, often white-skinned and sometimes very mediocre films don't always win.

The change began in the wake of the meteo and Black Lives Matter movements. The number of voters was increased, diversity increased, the generation changed with a rush. The hinge point was South Korean Parasites a well-deserved win in 2020. The big prize in American cinema was within everyone's reach.

Spectrum of flavors also ventilated. Last year, the one that mixed comedy and kung fu was voted the best Everything Everywhere All at Once. Five years ago, few would have guessed that a film with talking stones, anus plugs and fingers that turn into sausages would win at the Oscars. This year, there are many more traditional, good films nominated.

The transformation of the Oscars into a showcase for a more diverse cultural perception has even been so drastic that some people in the industry have already begun to yearn for the past. The most attention-grabbing buzz has been in connection with documentaries, where all of this year's nominees tell stories from other parts of the world: people in Chile, India, Tunisia, Uganda and Ukraine.

Too international, say the complainers, the American documentarians. According to them, the American film award should be given to Americans.

Emma Stone is nominated for her female lead role in Poor Things.

Elsewhere the statistic puts pressure on a new wave of subversion. The film has been a white man's business: this year, only a third of the nominees at the gala are still women, only one out of five nominees is non-white.

So Oscar voters also have a political temptation to vote for an actor Lily Gladstone for the winner in the lead actress series.

The recognition would be historic: Gladstone would be the first Native American winner. His role work In Killers of the Flower Moon is captivating.

Actress Lily Gladstone has a Native American background. She is nominated for the female lead role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Popular culture fireworks Barbiea memoir about relationships Past Lives mixed Anatomy of a Fall are making history at the gala in such a way that never before have three films directed by a woman been nominated for the best film.

All however, does not change. Even at the Oscars.

Hollywood, with its know-how, money and publicity machines, has produced film stars for the world for a hundred years, and no one has been able to compete. The most famous actors are still Anglo-American, even if the current candidate is German Sandra Hüller how would you rate

The Oscars are also the same in that the nominated films are still about older men and younger women. The numbers are proof.

The average age of the nominated male actors is 55, the female 43.

Composer John Williams makes Oscar history by being the oldest nominee of all time. Williams turned 92 last month. Among other things, he is responsible for the music of the Indiana Jones films, for which he is nominated this year.

The seniors are booming anyway. For example, an actor is nominated Robert de Niro80, director Martin Scorsese81, as well as a film composer John Williamswho turned 92 last month.

On the other hand, a pop musician Billie Eilish likely to win his second Oscar for singing at the gala Barbiefrom the movie, and he is only 22 years old.

At the turn of the year Finland gasped Aki Kaurismäki and the working group's Oscar campaign. For dead leaves there was still no nomination in the category of international film, i.e. practically non-English language film.

The Zone of Interest describes the life of the German bourgeoisie in the Auschwitz extermination camp. The wife of the camp commander is played by Sandra Hüller.

Maybe it was a good thing that we had to be disappointed in the first meters, because there is no doubt about the winner in that series. The Oscar will surely go to the chilling and very impressive portrayal of Auschwitz For The Zone of Interest. For myself by Jonathan Glazer direction was the best film of the year.

It is interesting how the upcoming US presidential election, the war in Ukraine and the Gazan crisis, as well as last year's actors' strike, are heard and seen in the speeches of the Hollywood elite.

Hopefully one of the celebrities will also bring up the fatality of the climate crisis, such as Leonardo DiCaprio already did in 2016.

The presenter at the gala is Jimmy Kimmel.

HS follows the prize distribution at hs.fi/kulttuuri

Oscar broadcast Yle Teema Monday from 0:30 and the gala from 1. The commentators in the live broadcast are journalists Anna Möttölä and JPPulkkinen. Yle repeats the gala with subtitles on Monday evening from 9 p.m.