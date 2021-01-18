No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS analysis Navalni’s arrest is full of strange features that tell of everything but careful planning

admin by admin
January 18, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Navalni’s arrest is full of strange features that tell of everything but careful planning

Plannedness was not evident, especially if one compares the situation with, for example, the largest of the demonstration trials organized by Putin, ie the arrest and sentencing of Mikhail Khodorkovsky in 2003–2005, writes Pekka Hakala of the HS.

For subscribers

Alexei Navalnyi, along with police and his lawyers, awaited the judge’s decision on Monday at Khimki Police Station under the portrait of Genrih Jagoda. Screenshot from Life news site.­Picture: Life News

Pekka Hakala HS

19:20

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi returned from Berlin to Moscow on Sunday night and was arrested for passport control at Sheremetyevo Airport. The scheduled flight was scheduled to land at Vnukovo Airport, but the destination was changed at the last drop. The official reason was the alleged breakage of the Snow Plow at the Vnukovo field.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Ninja Theory Shows The Process Of Capturing Reality In New Video From Project: Mara | We are xbox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.