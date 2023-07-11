HS Analysis | NATO gave Ukraine a compromise that reflects the difficulty of the issue

They wanted to give some kind of answer and signal to Ukraine, but nothing final, writes HS’s NATO correspondent Elina Kervinen.

When An agreement on the progress of Sweden’s NATO membership had been reached in Vilnius on Monday, on Tuesday it was time to turn our attention to Ukraine’s possible membership.

Ukraine hoped to receive from Vilnius an invitation to NATO and step signs of a timetable for membership.

It didn’t get these, which of course was not even expected when the question divided the allied countries.

NATO stated in the 90-paragraph statement published on Tuesday of the meeting that it is possible to issue an invitation to Ukraine when “the allies are unanimous and the conditions are met.”

The original English text shows how strongly tongue in mouth the sentence is worded: “We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met”.

Statement reflects both realism and the difficulty of the matter: It is known that Ukraine cannot become a member until the end of the war. At the same time, they wanted to give some kind of answer and signal to Ukraine, but nothing definitive.

It is known from the dividing lines that during the meeting, at least the United States and Germany were clearly reserved regarding promises that go too far, while the Baltic countries, for example, wanted to move forward quickly.

In the conference city of Vilnius, Lithuania’s position was strongly felt.

“While you are waiting for this bus, Ukraine is waiting for NATO membership,” read the side of the bus that transported the journalists to the meeting place.

At the airport, along the runway, a big banner welcomed both Sweden and Ukraine to NATO.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg described on Tuesday that Ukraine was given a “strong package” and a “clear path towards membership”.

Ukraine, on the other hand, criticized the NATO countries even before the publication of the statement for not seeming to be ready for an invitation to Ukraine or for membership.

“This means that the window of opportunity is left open for negotiations on Ukraine’s NATO membership with Russia. And for Russia, this means a reason to continue its terror,” the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine also realizes that its membership cannot be realized until the war is over.

Zelenskyi, who arrived in Vilnius on Tuesday, still thought it was “unprecedented” and “absurd” that no timetable was set for membership or inviting Ukraine to become a member.

Criticism was expected, because Ukraine has naturally demanded a lot to get at least something more than it was promised back in 2008 in Bucharest.

NATO promised at that time that Ukraine would become a member of the alliance and the same was repeated in Vilnius. The Bucharest statement was considered a failure, because no agreement was reached on the actual promotion of the matter at that time.

Some of course Ukraine got more from Vilnius.

Stoltenberg tried to get that message across several times on Tuesday when reporters asked for answers to Zelensky’s criticisms.

The Secretary General’s message was that Ukraine has never received a stronger message from NATO than now. And no membership schedules have been given for any other country.

The message repeated by Stoltenberg for a long time is that it is not just about the NATO membership declaration but about a three-part package.

On the one hand, Ukraine was promised a multi-year support program for the modernization of its armed forces, which in itself brings it closer to NATO.

It was also promised the elevation of the NATO-Ukraine Commission to the new NATO-Ukraine Council, which will meet for the first time on Wednesday with Zelenskyi present. This is intended to strengthen cooperation and make it more equal.

Thirdly, Ukraine was given political support on its way to NATO membership. Most concretely, the requirement for the so-called MAP program preparing for membership was removed (Membership Action Plan), as was done in the case of Finland and Sweden.

This Ukraine hoped for it and it got it. The reason can be guessed that the removal of the MAP program does not commit the countries to anything in terms of schedule for the time being, but as a signal it is functional.

Stoltenberg characterized that the discussion was not straightforward. He wanted to underline that until now there have been two steps on Ukraine’s NATO path, now there is only one more.

Even though the MAP program requirement was removed, NATO reminded at the same time that there are still conditions on Ukraine’s path to NATO, if they are met, you could receive an invitation.

When asked about this, Stoltenberg referred not only to the war still raging in Ukraine, but also to rooting out corruption and modern defense and security institutions.

In addition to the NATO statements themselves, the G7 countries have discussed separate security guarantees for Ukraine, i.e. some kind of long-term support promises. No details were heard about these yet on Tuesday.

Before At the meeting in Vilnius, Zelenskyi threatened that he will not come to Vilnius for no reason, unless there is a sufficient result in terms of membership.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyi said that respect was his reason for arriving there. He used the attention one hundred percent.

Thousands listened as Zelenskyi spoke in central Vilnius. #UkraineNATO33 read behind him, referring to Ukraine as NATO’s 33rd member.

“NATO brings security to Ukraine. Ukraine makes the union stronger,” Zelenskyi declared, also praising NATO for its support.