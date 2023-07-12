HS Analysis | More than half of the world’s countries belong to the treaty banning cluster bombs, but Finland does not – The reason can be found in the Army’s warehouse

of the United States the promise to supply cluster or truck munitions to Ukraine resurfaced an old controversy over the acceptability of cluster munitions on the modern battlefield.

The international treaty banning cluster bombs entered into force in August 2010. It prohibits the manufacture, storage, use and export of cluster bombs.

The agreement has been ratified by 111 countries so far, i.e. more than half of the world’s states. Among them are most of the EU and NATO countries.

Finland is missing from the group, which is nevertheless involved in, for example, the international agreement banning anti-personnel mines.

Next to the distribution of cluster weapons Cluster Munitions Monitor says in its most recent annual report that in Europe, cluster and truck ammunition are only stored in some Eastern European countries in addition to Finland.

What is it about?

About grape bombs there is some incorrect or misleading information in circulation.

Cluster bombs and truck munitions refer to ammunition that is dropped from the air or fired by artillery weapons above the target. There, smaller projectiles, or daughter bombs, are released from them, which spread over a wide area and explode when they hit the ground or a target.

In Finland, it is customary to talk about cluster bombs or cluster bombs when it comes to bombs dropped from aircraft. Similar bombs fired with artillery weapons – i.e. cannons, mortars, rocket launchers and missiles – are called payload munitions.

However, in common parlance, all of the above are often called grape bombs.

“ Loaded munitions in the Defense Forces’ warehouses are still considered a very important part of the Army’s way of fighting.

Defense forces in the early 2000s, conducted an extensive study on what would be the most effective weapon systems suitable for the Army’s combat that Finland could afford.

This so-called strike capability study is secret. One of its public conclusions was that the Air Force needed heavy rocket launchers and special artillery ammunition.

Special ammunition meant, among other things, and especially truck ammunition.

The Defense Forces had already decided to buy truck ammunition for its operational forces in 1999. At that time, the truck ammunition fired with 155 millimeter caliber cannons was purchased from the German company Rheinmetall.

The value of the acquisition was approximately FIM 160 million. According to the Ministry of Defence, it was a new type of ammunition that was mainly used for armored targets.

The daughter shells contained in the payload were said to have both armor-piercing and fragmentation effects, and were equipped with a self-destruct mechanism.

These truck munitions bought from Germany are the reason why Finland has not joined the treaty banning cluster bombs. The contract would require their destruction, and this has not been considered reasonable.

Defense forces stockpiled munitions are still considered a very important part of the Army’s way of fighting, in which artillery plays a large role.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has shown that the conclusions of the strike capability study about the importance of artillery ammunition were correct.

The fact that the defense administration made plans in the first decade of the 21st century for the production of truck ammunition for both 155-millimeter and 120-millimeter caliber weapons in Finland says something about the central role planned by the defense forces for truck ammunition.

In addition, at that time, Finland was planning additional purchases of 155 millimeter caliber cannon ammunition.

Finland decided to buy heavy rocket launchers from the Netherlands in 2014.

Finland decided at the beginning of 2006 to buy heavy rocket launchers and rockets that spread anti-tank mines. The idea was that load ammunition would be procured for the rocket launchers later.

However, no cargo rockets were ever acquired. The reason was the international atmosphere, which at that time became very negative towards cluster and loaded weapons. Thus, in 2008, a treaty banning cluster munitions was signed in Oslo.

Although Finland is not part of the agreement, it also has an impact on Finland, because the country considers the ban on cluster munitions to be a very important issue in a humanitarian sense.

The problem with cluster bombs and munitions is that not all of them explode when they hit the ground. The reason can be, for example, the softness of the soil or snow. Ammunition left on the ground may explode later and injure and kill civilians.

After all, Finland has not acquired traditional truck ammunition since the conclusion of the Oslo agreement.

However, they have not wanted to give up the truck ammunition in the warehouses, because they have an important national defense function. In addition, replacing working ammunition with another system would be too expensive.

In practice, Finland therefore expects that the ammunition stored at the beginning of the 21st century will become obsolete, when they can start to be replaced by some other system.

Loaded ammunition the guidelines were once made in the foreign and security policy ministerial committee of the president of the republic and the government council, or tp-utva. It is known that the matter has not been discussed there in recent years.

In principle, it would be possible for Ukraine to request 155 millimeter truck ammunition from Finland as well. Finland does not tell the public what Ukraine has requested and what has been delivered to Ukraine.

However, HS was told by the Ministry of Defense that such a request would probably not be agreed to, because the loaded munitions are intended only for the defense of Finland.

“ Finland joined the Ottawa agreement banning anti-personnel mines only in 2012, i.e. about a decade after the purchase of truck ammunition.

The Ministry of Defense also wants to correct the common misconception that truck ammunition was once purchased to replace anti-personnel mines. According to the ministry, the truck munitions have been acquired as area-effect weapons and do not replace anti-personnel mines.

Finland joined the Ottawa agreement banning anti-personnel mines only in 2012, i.e. about a decade after the purchase of truck ammunition. At that time, additional funding was granted to the defense forces to acquire systems to replace mines.

What kind of are the DM 662 loaded ammunition intended as ammunition for the 155 millimeter cannon in the Defense Forces’ warehouses?

One load projectile contains 49 fragmentation and hollow charge daughter grenades. Their detachment, i.e. ejection, height above the target is 300–500 meters. When they come down, they explode on impact.

The size of the impact area of ​​daughter grenades depends on their ejection height. At an altitude of about 350 meters, the area is an oval measuring approximately 100 x 150 meters.

A hollow charge means that when it hits armor, it is able to penetrate armor steel. The manufacturer promises a penetration of 105 millimeters, and this has been tested in Finland.

The shell of the daughter grenade is pre-fragmented, which means that when it explodes, it fragments easily and the fragments are effective against people up to a distance of ten meters.

With the defense forces is also another projectile system that can be classified as a kind of state-of-the-art truck projectile. Defense forces bought anti-tank Bonus MK2 ammunition in 2014 and early this year.

The bonus works by being fired with a 155 millimeter cannon above the target, where it releases two daughter shells that observe the terrain. They identify the armored vehicles on the ground that they hit.

The daughter rounds have a self-destruct mechanism in case they don’t find the target.