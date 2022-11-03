HS Analysis | Missiles are flying on the Korean border more tightly than ever, and a nuclear test is expected from North Korea

North Korea wants to be scary so that it gets noticed and gets its sanctions reduced, writes HS Asia correspondent Mari Manninen.

Beijing

North Korea is now shouting so loudly that the Western world can hear it even through the roar of the Russian invasion. That’s its purpose.

North Korea has launched more missiles this year than ever before. Wednesday was the wildest day: then North Korea launched about 25 missiles.

They fell into the sea like other missiles launched this year.

One ballistic missile flew across the unofficial sea border separating South and North Korea, closer to South Korean territorial waters than at any time since the Korean War.

Peace has not been made between the Koreas since the war fought in the 1950s, so the countries are technically still at war with each other. Their land border is heavily guarded and armed on both sides.

South Korea is not the only one that is frightened by the actions of an unpredictable neighbor. In Japan, citizens were warned to stay indoors on Thursday after North Korea launched at least three ballistic missiles.

According to the Japanese announcement, they fell into the Sea of ​​Japan. A month ago, a North Korean missile flew over Japan for the first time in five years.

South Korea has indeed responded to North Korea’s actions. On Wednesday, three South Korean missiles flew across the unofficial sea border.

The situation is currently very sensitive in one of the world’s most sensitive borders.

What North Korea really wants?

Officially and loudly, it opposes the various military exercises that South Korea, the United States and Japan have organized in the last couple of months in case of a North Korean nuclear attack.

This week, the United States and South Korea are conducting the largest joint air war exercise in their history.

And it should be clear that the absolute leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un I really hate these military exercises. The biggest fear of Kim and his family dynasty is that it will be overthrown by outside powers.

It is also the fundamental reason why North Korea wants nuclear weapons. Kim wants to be scary enough not to be cornered and attacked.

Recently, Kim announced that North Korea is and will remain a nuclear weapon, a depressing announcement for the rest of the world who would like North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Generally it is assumedthat North Korea would have functional nuclear warheads for short- and medium-range missiles.

North Korea has greatly improved its weaponry in recent years. It may even have missiles that can reach the United States.

Of course, the recent wild missile launches are also part of the tests with which North Korea improves its missiles.

According to South Korea, North Korea is preparing a nuclear test. It would be the first in five years. Between 2006 and 2017, North Korea conducted six nuclear tests. A nuclear test would tighten the situation even more.

It is easier for North Korea to justify its nuclear test when it has first created a sufficiently threatening situation, which it then interprets as threatening to itself.

Probably North Korea, with its current taunting, above all wants to make itself scary enough so that the United States, in particular, would agree to negotiate significant reliefs to North Korea’s sanctions.

The sanctions are mainly due to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The country’s economy suffers from sanctions. There is also a very serious food crisis, as extreme weather has tested North Korea in recent years.

The coronavirus pandemic has probably killed and weakened the hungry population even more. North Korea closed its borders more and more tightly after the pandemic started, so it is difficult to get information from there.

It may be that the show of strength is also intended for North Korea’s own people, who are suffering even more than usual. Emphasis on the external threat and nationalistic threat is the autocrats’ medicine for domestic misery.