HS analysis Minister Krista Kiuru thinks that Finland will soon move to level two of the corona epidemic:

At level two, the number of customers on the subways and buses would be limited and people’s hobbies and lounges could become widely closed. An evening at the restaurants could also end.

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said Thursday in Parliament it is only a matter of days before the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) will present a move to level 2 in the corona strategy.

The exact content of Kiuru’s message was hardly understood by many, for level two is a common language for only a few dozen people at the core of coronary action.

So what happens if or when Finland moves to level two mentioned by Kiuru?

First short review.

The government supplemented the so-called its hybrid strategy action plan in January towards the end.

In the plan, hospital districts are divided into baseline, acceleration, and spread levels according to coronavirus incidence and other epidemiological criteria. The worst of the levels is the level of spread.

Level 2 mentioned by Kiuru comes from the January supplement to this plan.

The action plan was supplemented, because new susceptible modification viruses have entered Finland, against which stricter measures must be taken than before.

In spring any action taken to contain the coronavirus is divided into three levels.

Finland is now at level one, so the measures of the original plan are mainly in force, and the main responsibility for corona measures lies with the regions.

Next, the measures of step 2 will be introduced if the corona situation worsens. The government is in favor of its introduction after consulting THL. So this is what Kiuru was referring to.

In Phase 2, the guiding role of the government and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) in corona operations will be strengthened, although final decisions will continue to be made extensively in municipalities and regional control agencies.

What so what happens if Finland moves to step two next week?

The activities during the second phase are divided into three different entities: the already widely used dissemination activities, the powers introduced by the new sections of the Communicable Diseases Act, and possibly the restrictions allowed by the new Restaurant Act.

The details of the strategy are still somewhat open, as the government announced once again in January that it would update its hybrid strategy, as long as a communicable disease law, possibly adopted on Friday, and later the restaurant law come into force.

The estimates in this writing for parts of these laws are subject to change.

Measures would be introduced when viral transformation cannot be controlled without strong additional action and the criteria for the stage of spread are met in at least half of the hospital districts.

There are other criteria, and level 2 can also be introduced in specifically defined areas.

1. The toughest current restrictions on widespread use in Finland

The basic idea is that at least proliferation measures are widely introduced throughout the country, even if the region is not at this worst. The toughest measures may even be taken everywhere.

STM gives instructions, but decisions are made by regional authorities.

At present, most of the measures in the spread phase are in use in the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, among others.

Spreading gear actions include widespread distance learning at secondary level, the closure or severe restriction of public facilities such as museums and libraries, and the recommendation to end adult group activities in public spaces.

Public events can have a maximum of ten people. High school can also be transferred to distance learning.

2. Passenger numbers are limited, facilities closed

Soon the entry into force of the Communicable Diseases Act would first introduce clauses in the second phase, which would allow regional authorities to close sports and leisure facilities run by individuals and communities on a temporary basis.

The main emphasis is on adult hobbies and sports activities.

The public areas of shopping centers can be closed so that only access to the shops is allowed. A trade can only be closed if the trade clearly does not comply with the rules of the Communicable Diseases Act.

In addition, handshakes and other health security measures in shops would no longer be voluntary but mandatory. Stores are also required to ensure that there are not too many people in the shops.

Transport- and FICORA should decide to limit the number of passengers on public transport such as buses, trains and metros to a maximum of half of the maximum number of passengers.

This could be the case if the incidence of infections confirmed per 100 000 inhabitants in the hospital district in the last 14 days were at least 25.

This provision, for example, cannot be defied by the city leadership.

3. Restaurants may be closed early in the evening

Also the opening hours of the restaurants would probably be limited in the second phase, if approved by Parliament restaurant law in preparation.

However, the measures that may be granted under this law have not, at least not yet been directly linked to the second-stage plan.

Restaurants would probably have to close their doors early in the evening, but the law would not give the right to close restaurants.

The restriction may be stricter for beer cups than for food restaurants and stricter for areas where the coronavirus is more prevalent.

The aim is to prevent the closure of the whole country

Second gear The key aim is to ensure that Finland does not find itself in a situation where the activities of society as a whole have to be significantly restricted, as has been done in several other European countries on a monthly basis.

If the measures of the second gear do not bite and the citizens and companies no longer care about the restrictions and recommendations, Finland will move to step three.

Level three means in practice restrictions on movement. They require the establishment of exceptional circumstances and new legislation.

In exceptional circumstances, a law can also be introduced that closes restaurants extensively.

In that case, the corona situation in Finland would already be really bad.