HS Analysis | McCarthy tried to get his own, and it met his fate – The whole USA is now on its knees

When Kevin McCarthy tried to get his own, it immediately met his fate, writes HS’s Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

Washington

Kevin McCarthy lasted 269 days in his dream job.

He didn’t have a honeymoon of any kind: McCarthy’s term as Speaker of the US House of Representatives was torture from start to finish.

Even his selection was exceptionally difficult and required 15 rounds of voting. When he finally came to power, we trudged from one brink of disaster to another. The state’s drift into insolvency and the administration’s downfall were only narrowly avoided.

The presidency ended as it began: the extreme wing of the party showed McCarthy the middle finger.

The vote was historic, because never before has the Speaker of the House of Representatives been forced to step down in the middle of the term.

It tells not only about the raging disputes within the Republican Party, but also about the enormous challenges of legislative work, to which there is no end in sight.

McCarthy dug his own hole.

He bowed to the radical wing of the party too much in the opinion of many, but not enough in their opinion.

That wing, which can be considered to include 5 to 20 people depending on the case, never experienced McCarthy as its own. They pumped what they could out of him until at the weekend their measure was full.

At that time, McCarthy unexpectedly decided to work with the Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. At the same time, he left the extreme wing with its demands licking its fingers.

McCarthy made his decision well aware of the risks.

“If someone wants to fire me because I’m trying to be an adult in the room, let them go,” he said.

And that’s how it happened. When McCarthy decided to put his party in the camps for the rebels, it immediately met his fate.

McCarthy had already in January handed his opponents the keys to his destruction and made his ouster quite easy.

In his pursuit of the presidency, he bowed to a rule change, as a result of which only one Republican representative could at any time force a vote of no confidence in the chairman.

In the end, in the aftermath of the weekend’s events, the Floridian did Matt Gaetzwhich eventually got behind seven other Republicans and all the Democrats.

Democrats they did think about saving McCarthy, but in the end they didn’t have any sympathy for McCarthy. There was too little cooperation too late.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries your bet among other things, to McCarthy’s reluctance to break away from the so-called maga movement. Goodbye ex-president to Donald Trump and a recent investigation by the president About Joe Biden they didn’t help either.

The last straw was when McCarthy tried scroll the blame for narrowly avoiding the downfall of the state administration on the neck of the Democrats.

The Democrats are still playing their own kind of gamble. What if the follower is even more unreliable, radical, uncooperative?

They voted blindly, without knowledge of the successor.

Although The dramatic end of McCarthy’s presidency was not a surprise in itself, uncertainty spread through the corridors of the Capitol on Tuesday.

What next? Who if not Kevin McCarthy? Who exactly would be the protector of the Republicans and the leader of the House of Representatives?

In principle, McCarthy could still have sought a compromise with the extreme wing and run for office again. On Tuesday evening, however, he said that he no longer intends to seek the presidency. It was a shock to many.

Republicans have no clear path forward.

The majority of the party does not want one of the “chaos generators” as chairman. On the other hand, it is not known who the rebels could agree to cooperate with better than Kevin McCarthy. Those fed up with McCarthy just wanted to oust him without a bigger strategy for what was to come.

Of course, all kinds of names have already been mentioned – including the group leader Steve Scalise and a whip overseeing party discipline Tom Emmer – but the basic problem is the same.

The Republicans only have a slim majority in the House, so a handful of fringe representatives can hold it hostage if they like.

Polls about the new chairman will reportedly start next week and continue until one of the candidates wins the majority of the representatives’ votes. Until then, the key legislative work stands.

Rebellious Republicans got exactly what they wanted from Tuesday’s spectacle: a demonstration of their power and a huge amount of attention.

It hardly bothers them that the state stands still on that side.