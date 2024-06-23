HS Analysis | Maybe not the most functional city in the world, but in terms of housing, Helsinki has been successful

HS analysis|Helsinki has dared to plan a lot. Thanks to that, the price of housing has remained under control, writes Helsingin Sanomat’s political editor Veera Paananen.

World the most functional city. Helsinki made a strategy called that for the years 2017–2021.

In recent years, however, the city has not always felt very functional to its residents. Helsinki has drifted into a massive salary payment mess, and in the spring the city was the target of a major data breach. The continuous road works annoy the townspeople.

HS wrote this week about the working culture of the city council: colleagues are ignored, and things are misunderstood on purpose. Politicians can afford to be harsh.

I’m confused in the middle, however, there is an issue where Helsinki’s politicians have succeeded well year after year. New apartments have been zoned in abundance in the city at a steady pace.

It is not an easy task for politicians. Local residents regularly oppose additional construction in their area, and there are hardly any exceptions to this rule.

Resistance is understandable. If the new houses spoil the view or the beloved nearby forest is cut down in their path, it will of course cause resentment. It would be an easy decision for a politician from Helsinki to take the position of the pleaser and oppose the new formulas.

However, that would be falling into populism. Helsinki grows by about 7,000 people every year. They have to live somewhere. Economists consider it a rare clear fact that the price of living in a growing city can only be affected in the long term by building enough.

This is certainly not done everywhere. For example, in large cities in the United States, apartment rents are often prohibitively high for ordinary working people. Big problems are also encountered by those who try to find a tolerably priced home in Stockholm.

No Of course, Helsinki is not a cheap city either.

The city’s own, published last year research housing is affordable in Helsinki for only 22 percent of residents. In the study, the measure of affordability was that housing expenses are allowed to take up no more than 40 percent of disposable income. According to the study, families with children are in a particularly difficult position.

However, rents in Helsinki have even decreased in places in recent years. Ten years ago, people stood in lines for apartment screenings in Kallio, but this no longer happens.

Reasonably priced apartments are important, among other things, because people other than middle and high-income earners can live and work in Helsinki. There must also be early childhood education teachers and caregivers in Helsinki. If housing becomes unbearably expensive for them, they can find work anywhere else in Finland.

Helsinki’s politicians could have pushed the city’s housing market really tight in the hope of support, but fortunately they have not done so. The importance of zoning has been widely understood in the party field, even if every single zoning proposal does not always progress.

Zoning is of course a balancing act, because nature must also be preserved. And that has also been done: Helsinki is still quite forested for a big city. The city is committed to establishing at least five new nature reserves every year to protect biodiversity.

Citizens taking care of the conditions for a good life is the work of politicians. If housing is unreasonably expensive for people, it must be addressed.

Politicians around the world have fanciful plans to set various rent ceilings. For example Rent regulation was implemented in Berlin in 2020where maximum rents were set for apartments.

Stockholm has a system where people queue for municipal, affordable rental apartments. There are queues for apartments for up to ten years or more. In the center of Stockholm, the average age of the recipient of a rental apartment is already over 50 years old. The situation has created a dark rental market, where affordable rental apartments are rented out with secret agreements. in Sweden the government has even fallen because of plans to liberalize the rental market.

If politicians love rent caps, economists hate them. They argue that when there is a tight cap on rental income, it makes housing investment less attractive. This, in turn, has the effect that there is no financial incentive for building new apartments.

In Berlin, for example, it was feared that exactly this would happen in the real estate sector. However, the rent ceiling was repealed after about a year as unconstitutional.

In Helsinki, rental apartments in the city comply with the Ara legislation. Contrary to what is often thought, they are not queued up, but apartments are allocated based on needs. Of course, the system does not work perfectly: HS said this week that the city has around 1,500–2,000 suitable apartments vacant.

Helsinki is facing something new in housing policy.

The city has decided to end the slow, i.e. price-regulated, owner-occupied housing production. Its a new model is being sought as a replacementwhich would provide residents with affordable owner-occupied apartments.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government has also decided to end government interest subsidy loans for right-of-occupancy apartments. The decision practically slows down the construction of right-of-occupancy apartments in Helsinki.

Helsinki has to continue the fight against rising housing prices if it wants to hold on to its residents who work in, for example, the social security and service sectors.

Populist solutions are indeed available in housing policy. Until now, politicians in Helsinki and also in the country’s governments have understood to avoid them.