HS Analysis | Many people want to declare that they have never heard of Gettomasa or “Tempparei” – this is why

Last one of the most special interviews of the year appeared over the weekend. The question is From the story of the Keskisuomalainen magazinewhere the editor Jemo Kettunen interviews Ghetto massrapper on the phone. Right from the beginning of the interview, it becomes clear that the artist is clearly of the opinion that the interviewer should have known his production inside and out. As the exchange of words progresses, he then stubbornly refuses to answer the questions posed.

“At the moment, I’m the solo artist in Finland, I’m quite high in terms of popularity, and in Central Finland, we probably don’t have the same profile of success – and especially in the public eye – in an awful lot of ANY fields so far! It’s so crazy that guys from my own village actually call me, and they don’t know anything! I’m just thinking about it to the point that it’s AWFUL. It’s so wild!”, Gettomasa analyzes his relationship with the public in an interview.

Due to the exceptional interview situation and material, Keskisuomalainen decided to publish the exchange almost as is. In this way, the reader got a fascinating peek into the world of challenging storytelling.

Since then, the interview has taken on a life of its own. At the time of writing, at least twenty articles have been written about it in various media.

Also on Twitter the matter recently sparked a lot of discussion. Gettomasa’s self-conscious interview behavior had apparently caused annoyance among the interviewees, as many of them wanted to say that they had never heard of an artist named Gettomasa. Helsingin Sanomat’s editorial manager Jussi Pullinen in turn wondered on Twitter, why so many people want to say that they don’t know the artist whose latest album dominated the list of the most listened to in Finland. He asked how many people pride themselves on not keeping up with their times in politics.

Political scientist Johanna Vuorelma From the University of Helsinki, Pullinen was responsible for building a public identity. It matters who you recognize and who you don’t.

“Many people declare out loud that they haven’t heard of, say, a reality TV star, which is how you can culturally distinguish yourself from those who watch reality TV. This is everyday identity work”, Vuorelma wrote on Twitter.

Myself Vuorelma’s comment stung. As a young university student, I have declared that I haven’t watched an episode Beautiful and brave. At the time, I didn’t know that I was building a public image with my comments, but without a doubt, I have tried to belong to the right crowd. Later I repeated the same thing at least About lockers. And without a doubt, there has also been a separation of nests made in Sliipparei and For Tempers ja For Eurovision as well.

How damaging an injury is this?

No at all dangerous, Vuorelma reassures.

“I consider identity building a natural part of social interaction. Wherever there is social interaction, this kind of divorce also happens.”

“A person constantly produces meanings about what I represent, who I am. It produces security. For example, a person abroad can be quite lost if he does not understand the meanings produced by local cultural products.”

What names or things that everyone acknowledges that they appreciate or even recognize, of course depends on the desired reference group. Around the same time that I got detached myself from the Kaunars, javelin thrower Seppo Räty built his own public image by barking at opera.

“Holy devil!” he said in a famous IS interview in 1991.

I’ve also sat quietly at a table where someone has boasted that they haven’t read a single book in a year. On the other hand, I could very well state publicly myself that I do not recognize any current javelin thrower.

“Everyone has their own ways of creating their public habitus,” Vuorelma explains. “That’s despite the fact that good taste has traditionally been defined mostly in the upper social classes. A certain class has represented good taste in society and defined what it entails.”

“I myself have emphasized many times my ignorance of reality TV programs.”

Stateside The discussion about Gettomasa would probably be immediately connected to identity politics. There, in addition to traditional topics such as feminism, sexual minorities, religion and skin color, identity politics has spread to more and more everyday things. Things that divide value conservatives and liberals into camps are, for example, food, television series and even the use of a face mask.

Typically, the definition of one’s group also includes those artists whose music you should know and those whose music you don’t need to know.

Gettomasa tweeters at least say in their comments that the artist they consider arrogant belongs to a group that you don’t need to be aware of. On the other hand, Vuorelma did not observe a larger division between value conservatives and value liberals among those who participated in the discussion.

“While researching the comments, I mainly noticed a dividing line between generations, which is typical in Finland. There is perceived to be a gap between young and older age groups that is difficult to cross.”

Although defining one’s own identity is an everyday activity, socially hardened voices can be dangerous. It has been feared that the escalation of the situation in the United States could even lead to a civil war, and in Finland too, issues related to identity politics easily cause aggression.

According to Vuorelma, the question is not about the publicity of the comments per se, but about the technology that sharpens opinions, which is related to social media platforms.

“What I consider harmful is the effect of algorithms on the formation of social groups. After all, that separation from others is no longer spontaneous and self-determined, but it escalates in a harmful way. For example, I’ve recently wondered how many Finns would have such a strong stance on Sámi if social media didn’t force them to take a stance on it.”

Perhaps Gettomasa-gate can be approached calmly. The artist, who is currently doing an ice rink tour, doesn’t play much on radio channels (and you can’t see him Only life series or advertisements), so a more mature cultural consumer may not come across his name.

Before this week.

At least knowing the name is not part of general education either, as much as Gettomasa himself would no doubt wish it.

Besides: at the end of the interview, the artist, who is aware of his identity, and the frustrated journalist come to an agreement.

Reporter Jemo Kettunen: That’s fine, I understand your position.

Gettomasa: Do you know, thank you for your time anyway. And I don’t mean anything bad towards you, you’re a real gem, you know, nothing bad, nothing negative about your day, but maybe this time we won’t do this thing.

Jemo Kettunen: Alright, have a nice day.