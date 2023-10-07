HS Analysis | Macron’s convention ended in confusion

The meeting of more than 40 European countries in Granada started badly and ended with a question about the future of the format, writes HS EU correspondent Jarno Hartikainen.

Granada

Ad came 20 minutes before European leaders were to step in front of the microphones and cameras of the international media.

“The press conference has been cancelled,” the spokesman for the Spanish presidency messaged.

The approximately 700 journalists from all over Europe who arrived there were upset and demanded an explanation, to no avail.

The cancellation of the press conference is a trivial matter in itself, but it symbolizes the slackness that came from the meeting of the European political community in Granada. More than 40 European heads of state and their staffs traveled to the meeting on Thursday, which did not result in a joint statement, not even a joint press conference.

Things went wrong already the day before the meeting, when the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that he would leave the meeting. It overturned a diplomatic effort by EU leaders to bring the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis to the same table at the Granada meeting.

The attempt to establish a dialogue between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo was no better. The situation between the countries has escalated to the extreme, and the EU’s goal was to bring in the president of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani and the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić at the same table. However, Osmani refused to meet before the EU imposes sanctions on Vučić.

It was also expected in advance that the dispute regarding the Schengen membership of Bulgaria and Romania could have been resolved in Granada. Austria prevents countries from entering the EU’s free movement area, and Bulgaria had prepared a compromise proposal for Austria. In the end, nothing was heard about this either.

The meeting of the European Political Community held in Granada was the third in a row. The format is that of the French President Emmanuel Macron an initiative launched after Russia invaded Ukraine. The idea was to strengthen the dialogue between the EU and the neighboring regions – and perhaps on that side, Macron’s image as the leader of the whole of Europe.

However, Thursday’s meeting led to the question of whether the meeting in its current form has a future.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at a meeting in Granada on Thursday.

Management seemed to arrive in Granada with completely different agendas. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would have liked the meeting to focus on immigration, but the Spanish presidency refused to put the issue on the agenda. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wanted the meeting to discuss, among other things, energy issues, but it was completely unclear what the aim of this discussion was.

In addition to the themes mentioned above, based on the descriptions of the participants, the discussions also covered such great themes as the development of artificial intelligence and supporting Ukraine. It remained unclear whether the conversation had a direction, whether it aimed for anything.

“This is not a decision-making jubilation march, but I personally find it very valuable that I have also been able to meet the leaders of Europe outside the EU”, the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said after the meeting.

Undoubtedly, this opportunity was also appreciated by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyanwho ran from one meeting to another and tried to secure EU countries’ support for his country.

Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI welcomed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his daughter Mariam Pashinyan for a visit to the Alhambra Palace in Granada on Thursday.

But in this respect too, dark clouds hang over the future of the meeting.

In addition to Aliyev, also the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan did not show up in Granada. The official reason was Erdoǧan’s illness, but one can only guess at the moods of the capricious autocrat. Perhaps a more real reason for the announcement than the common cold was that Turkey had not been invited to the meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis alongside Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany and France.

Now we are guessing whether Turkey is at all interested in participating in the activities of the European political community. If a regional superpower with a population of 80 million in Europe’s immediate neighbor were to leave cooperation permanently, it would weaken the importance of the European political community as a platform for dialogue.

“If Turkey is not involved, it will question the functioning of this format in the long run, because Turkey is precisely one of the countries with which dialogue should be possible,” says Orpo.

President of the European Council Charles Michel refused to speculate on the reasons for Erdoǧan’s absence and only wished him a speedy recovery. Michel is a solid supporter of Macron’s initiative and at the end of the day took the time to assure the usefulness of the meeting.

Onlywho seemed to be enjoying the occasion, was the acting Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. He had the opportunity to pose alongside the leaders of Europe in the Alhambra Palace. Appearing as an international leader in front of a home audience is not a disadvantage for any politician.