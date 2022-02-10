HS analysis Macron denies talking about Finnishization, but the background is the president’s ambiguous rhetoric – This is how “macronism” works

Both Macron’s and rhetoric are causing headaches abroad and in France, writes Vesa Sirén, HS’s foreign journalist.

French president Emmanuel Macron claimed on Tuesday that both Russian and Ukrainian leaders are now “committed” to Minsk 2015 agreement respect.

However, the Ukrainian foreign minister added on Wednesday that Ukraine does not approve of Russia’s interpretation of the content of the agreement.

A French official told Reuters that Macron received a “promise” from Putin on Monday that Russia would not launch new military operations near Ukraine.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied on Tuesday that “this is not the case”. There was no promise.

On Tuesday, Macron was reported in several media outlets From The New York Times Le Figaroon stated that the Finnishization of Ukraine “is one of the options on the table” before its talks with Putin.

Macron later said, “I never used that word”.

“ Often the confusion stems from Macron’s ambiguous rhetoric.

Where Macron goes by, his communications cause confusion.

In part, they may be due to translation errors, spokesperson errors, and media errors.

Often, however, confusion stems from Macron’s ambiguous rhetoric, which opponents see as nodding opportunism in all directions.

The French call it that en même temps. Freely translated, it means both that attitude.

It causes headaches both abroad and in France.

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on Monday in Moscow.

Finnishization in terms of both the first Media Data and Macron were right – but only partially.

The most complete version would seem to be that Macron answered the question about the Finnishization of Ukraine on the plane on the way to Moscow. The answer itself was not controversial finlandisationword, but he referred to the Finnish example as “one of the options on the table”.

It was only later that the continuation of the answer was also quoted: Macron thought that such a reference should not be sought [suomettumista]but now something new was being invented.

As the answer was heard, for example, by the director of The Economist’s Paris office Sophie Pedder.

This is quite similar to the version that Le Monde had on the machine Philippe Ricard told MTV he was an experienced French connoisseur To Helena PetitionsA: Macron had never used the word Finnishization, the journalists themselves did.

Next wanting your hair properly, but in an important way:

Pedder heard that Macron had just answered the question of translating into Finnish, that “it is one option on the table.”

Ricard, for his part, recalls that Macron said that one of the options on the table was comparable to Finland’s current position, ie a NATO partnership instead of NATO membership.

In any case, the damage had already occurred. The journalists asked about Finnishization and Macron answered, referring to Finland’s position.

Thus, the reflection on the word Finnishization exploded in the international media. The last time The New York Times made it in Helsinki extensive article even by street survey on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Tuesday in Kiev.

No however, do not cling to the mere word finnishization, which Macron therefore forbade to use.

In any case, he expressed that in the discussions between him and Putin, one of the options on the table was the future of Ukraine in a way comparable to Finland’s current position. So without full NATO membership.

This is exactly the kind of “talking over your head” that smaller countries, including Finland, have resented. It is important for Finland, Sweden and, for example, Ukraine, that they be able to decide on their possible alliance independently.

This was also referred to by Macron when from him was asked about the Finnish comment:

“I’ve never used a design like that you just had,” he said.

“What I said was that closing NATO’s doors would be a problem for many European countries, including Finland and Sweden.”

At these points, however, he did not shed light on the extent to which French and Russian leaders spoke of Ukraine’s NATO door over Ukraine’s head.

“Sound from Macron, ”says the French dissertation author on political populism and communication. Laura Parkkinenwho worked at the Sorbonne University from 2018 to 2020.

The rhetoric of “Chiracism” refers to clumsiness in France and refers to the country’s former president Jacques Chiraciin. “Macronism,” on the other hand, has alluded to a kind of opportunism and rhetoric that Macron is a soap that can’t be caught, Parkkinen compares.

Macron has fluctuated from left to right, depending on the situation.

“He chooses the message according to the recipient. For example, when he was accused of upper-class speech, he used the sub-style word shit to speak to citizens who have not agreed to take the coronary vaccine. It was a message to the people of the suburbs that our president was speaking directly. ”

This corresponds to what a policy researcher does Pascal Perrineau told HS Theme extensively A mystery called in a Macron article.

“He gives beautiful speeches, but most of the time the French don’t understand who Macron really is, because he’s constantly talking about completely contradictory things,” Perrineau told HS.

There is more promise in this prospect. Macron leads opinion polls before the French presidential election in April.