HS Analysis | Lula brings stability to Brazil’s foreign policy, but considers Ukraine as guilty of the war as Putin

The left-wing leader returning to power has blamed Europe and the United States for the war in Ukraine, writes HS foreign correspondent Matilda Jokinen.

Year 2009 The new Democratic president of the United States Barack Obama denied being the world’s most popular politician. According to him, the title belonged to Brazil’s left-wing leader Luiz Inácio to Lula da Silva.

More than a decade later, Lula is once again rising to the leadership of Brazil. Within the country, corruption charges have tarnished his reputation, so support is no longer as lavish as it was in the past. International popularity has been preserved better.

Shortly after the election victory, leaders around the world rushed to congratulate Lula. Cooperation has been promised by the President of the United States Joe Biden like the president of Russia Vladimir Putin too.

in Europe and in the United States, Brazil’s election result was met with relief. Right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro the defeat means that the foreign policy of Latin America’s largest economy is returning to more stable times after four years of uncertainty.

Personal chemistry strongly influenced the diplomatic relations of the anti-globalization Bolsonaro. As an admirer of tough policies, he appreciated authoritarian leaders, and relations with the United States, for example, cooled immediately Donald Trump’s after the season.

In February, Bolsonaro met Putin in a warm spirit in Russia, just a little before the start of the war of aggression.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met Vladimir Putin when he was the Prime Minister of Russia in the spring of 2010.

From Lula you can expect more predictable movements than its predecessor. Brazil’s dialogue with the EU and the US will probably improve, which will make it easier to agree on climate policy, for example.

At the same time, Lula may also promote partnerships that Western leaders consider crooked. During his long career, my left wing has built warm relations with his colleagues in Latin America – without discriminating against socialist dictators.

Lula’s biographer has said that Lula’s entire political career could have ended in the 1980s almost before it began without the late Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro. Castro had stated that because of the working class, Lula had no right to abandon politics.

After Lula’s election victory, the Castros’ successor, Miguel Díaz-Canel has already had time to send “hugs to his brother”. The president of Venezuela has joined in the congratulations Nicolás Maduro and Nicaragua Daniel Ortega.

The trio’s support includes a foreign policy dilemma: Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua have also sworn their loyalty to Putin’s Russia during the war.

Lula has himself condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but at the same time he has let Europe and the United States hear his praise.

The Latin American left is traditionally sensitive to criticizing the United States and Europe. It is partly about internal politics. The establishment of the imperialists appeals to the anti-elite deep ranks of the people.

For Time magazine in an interview he gave in the spring, Lula stated that Putin should not have attacked Ukraine, but at the same time assessed that the United States, the EU and Ukraine did not work enough for peace.

“If you want peace, you have to be patient. Dialogue only works when it is taken seriously,” said Lula.

In his criticism Volodymyr Zelensky he went even further and called the Ukrainian president’s behavior “quite strange”.

“This guy is just as guilty of the war as Putin. Because in war there is not only one person to blame. Saddam Hussein was as guilty as Bush,” he said, referring to the US war in Iraq.

In the same interview, Lula implied that the war would have been avoided if Russia had been informed that Ukraine would not join NATO.

The then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev welcomed his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Moscow in May 2010.

LulaN the statements sound strong and naïve to European ears. However, they reflect the general mood in Latin America.

The majority of countries in the region try to stay out of the war, secure trade relations and avoid choosing sides directly. This is also how Bolsonaro acted, who stated that he had chosen his side of Brazil.

Under Bolsonaro’s leadership, Brazil continued to import fertilizers from Russia. The country has acted erratically in the UN votes. At times it has condemned the Russian attack, at other times it has abstained from voting. This happened, for example, in the fall, when the UN condemned Russia’s forced annexations in Ukraine.

Even though Lula and Bolsonaro are ideologically like night and day, it seems that in the end they approach the war in Ukraine in quite the same way and are not alone in their attitude.

The election campaign the speeches given during are not always in line with the decisions made from the top of power. However, we will probably get a taste of Lula’s practical foreign policy soon.

The future president of Brazil is expected to arrive in Egypt, where the UN climate meeting begins on Sunday. Rainforests are definitely on the agenda, but at the same time, information about the future may be leaking out more widely.

Among other things, Lula is interested in deepening regional cooperation in Latin America. In addition, he would like to negotiate changes to the nearly completed trade agreement between the South American free trade zone Mercosur and the European Union.

All right is that Lula faces a very different world in his third presidential term than the one he left behind with enormous popular support. Although the left once again controls the majority of Latin America, the region’s difficult economic situation dictates new limits for cooperation.

Lula needs to understand that there is less and less room for the neutrality he flags. The EU and the US, on the other hand, must remember that China has been Brazil’s most important trade partner for more than ten years.