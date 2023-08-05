HS Analysis | Lionel Messi now plays in a worse club than Teemu Pukki – what is it about?

Summer the most talked about player transfer is that of the best player in the world Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami of the North American MLS league.

Messi would have liked to return to FC Barcelona, ​​but it was not possible due to the difficult financial situation of the Catalan club. Messi was also lured to Saudi Arabia with a money bag of hundreds of millions of euros, but the Argentinian ultimately did not want to go there.

The choice fell on Inter Miami, which is one of the worst clubs in the MSL league. The best in the world in a club that belongs to the bottom of North America? Doesn’t sound like the most likely equation. For example Teemu Pukki moved to the more successful Minnesota United in MLS.

So what is it about?

Mess has himself justified Inter Miami with the fact that life and playing would be more relaxed. In addition, he has spoken about an “interesting project”. The fact that many people in Miami speak the same language as Messi, i.e. Spanish, is hardly a minor reason.

In addition, Messi has achieved everything in football, when the missing piece came last fall, i.e. the world championship in Argentina’s shirt.

Although he can’t afford the money bags offered by Saudi Arabia in Miami, he can comfortably afford contactless payments even now. Messi’s annual salary is several tens of millions of dollars.

In addition to Inter Miami, Apple and Adidas are piling dollars into Messi’s safe, for whom Messi is a new opportunity to grow even bigger.

Lionel Messi fanned the goal together with Robert Taylor.

This is how it goes, for example: when Inter Miami had beaten Atlanta 4–0 over Messi and the Finnish national team by Robert Taylor goals, a defender arrived at the media conference after the match DeAndre Yedlin wearing pink and black Beats by Dre headphones, says The Athletic.

“These are a gift to the teammates – from Messi,” Yedlin said.

Beats by Dre is of course owned by Apple, which is also responsible for televising MLS league matches in the United States.

What about Adidas? Inter Miami jerseys are constantly sold out, but the goal is bigger. When Nike did Michael Jordan’s with the deal, it not only covered Jordan’s amazing basketball career but continues to this day. Adidas hopes something similar will happen with Messi.

But first, Messi has to become mega-famous in the United States. To a large extent, it has already come true, because Messi’s influence can already be seen elsewhere than in Miami: tickets for Inter Miami’s away matches are selling at a furious pace.

This also happened in Atlanta, where Miami will face Atlanta City in September. Why is this surprising? The stadium has artificial grass and Messi is known to protect his feet and has not played on artificial grass surfaces, so Messi probably won’t play in Atlanta either.

Still, the 25,000 tickets in the upper stand opened for this match were sold out. The average price was $150.

Something similar happened in Finland when Jari Litmanen played in FC Lahti. In 2008, there were more than 5,000 spectators in Espoo’s FC Honganki’s home match against FC Lahte, even though Litti didn’t even play.

So can Messi be in peace in Miami?

He will hardly become an inconspicuous walker on the streets, but as a player who has achieved everything, the pressure at Inter Miami is significantly less than at his previous club PSG, where the Qatari owner’s compulsive goal is to win the Champions League.

At least based on the first matches, Messi’s playing has become relaxed, which was almost completely absent during the years in Paris.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are in the same club again.

Surely Messi still wants to be successful at the club level. Although Inter Miami is now a rag bag, other former FC Barcelona stars have faded into the team (Sergio Busquest and Jordi Alba) and more may be coming, because Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez are in the club’s sights.

There is a salary cap in MLS, but according to media reports, certain arrangements could be used to assemble FC Barcelona’s veteran division.

What Inter Miami’s second mega-celebrity, one of the club’s owners David Beckham thinking about getting Messi in the team?

of The Athletic in the interview, he states that it was “a hellish achievement”, especially when Inter Miami is only a three-year-old club.

“We beat everyone in the competition when we signed the greatest player of all time.”

Beckham had told his co-owners of the club, the brothers Jorge and Jose Mas, already years ago that one day he wants Messi in Miami. Beckham has an extremely ambitious goal, which maybe Messi has also bought.

“When you see [New York] A Yankees cap, you know right away what it is. I want people to walk around with our Caps on their heads and for it to be known as a Miami cap.”

Although Messi is talked about as a modest person, it can be very conscious of creating an image. “Modest” Messi has 481 million followers on Instagram. He is the second most followed person in the world.

Number one is still insanely deserving in Saudi Arabia Cristiano Ronaldo597 million followers.

The conquest of the United States can turn this statistic in Messi’s favor.