HS Analysis | Lindtman kicked out two candidates in an important election, which caused an uproar among the Sdp meeting crowd

Some of the Sdp’s party congress people wonder if it was worth it for the new chairman to cause bad feelings by interfering with the elections of the party congress, writes HS’s political editor Robert Sundman.

When The Demarians gathered in Jyväskylä had blessed the result of the membership vote and voted Antti Lindtman as the new chairman, started to happen at the party meeting place.

Lindtman did what several Democrats had been doing before the meeting: took a stand in the race for party secretary. HS told in the eveningthat the support of the new chairman is enjoyed by people with ay background Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi and Hanna Kuntsi.

Later, Lindtman also confirmed the information directly to HS. Described by some as “Marinians”. Kaisa Vatanen and Matti Niemi withdrew from the race on Saturday morning in their speeches.

There were no prerequisites when the chairman had stormed off.

A confused atmosphere descended on the hall, described the MP Suna Kymäläinen for STT.

Party secretary race does not drive large masses of people wild, but in parties the task is important and respected.

Many influential Democrats mention the retreating party secretary in background discussions Antton Rönnholm’s name when considering the party’s success in recent years.

Saturday’s party secretary race was also the actual “steak” of the meeting for many party representatives. When the chairman was elected for the first time by member vote, it was the election of the party secretary where the five hundred meeting delegates got to vote.

That’s why some Dems are upset. Some feel that the race got “ugly” when the party leader wanted to put his own candidates in – just a couple of hours after he had emphasized the party’s unity in his speech.

The common hegemony seemed to have been lost, Kymäläinen estimates.

Fifty blank or rejected votes were cast in the election. According to the interpretation of some Democrats, about one-tenth of the votes of the entire meeting also express protest.

Party leader intervention in the party secretary race divides opinions in general. Some think it’s wrong. Some, on the other hand, think that it is the chairman’s duty to express who he wants to be his partner.

In Jyväskylä, one long-term influencer of the party surprised Lindtman for his “lack of eye for the game”: It is clear that this kind of gambling causes some people to feel bad. Näkkäläjärvi and Kuntsi, who eventually won the race, were strong in the race anyway. Was it worth it?

Apparently, however, they didn’t want to take the slightest risk. Kymäläinen told STT that in his political career he had never encountered such strong guidance from the chairman when choosing a party secretary.

show it seems that after the meeting in Jyväskylä, a very “Lindtmannian” group will rise to the party leadership.

In the vice-presidential election, the strong ones are Nasima Razmyar, Niina Malm and Matias Mäkynen. If they are elected, it will happen as the chairman wishes. In addition, the candidate has Ilmari Nurminen.

The party assembly people now also expect concrete actions from the chairman for the promised “unity”.

It is interesting to see how high a position Lindtman has challenged in the presidential race Krista Kiuru eventually rises in the parliamentary group. A good wash could be interpreted as a hand out.

It remains to be seen if Lindtman wants to offer such.

