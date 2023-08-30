HS Analysis | Lindtman and Kiuru belonged to different camps of Sdp – now the rise of the latter to the chairmanship is almost certain

Both Sdp’s presidential candidates are strong power wielders within the party, who have sometimes also been seen as representatives of two different “camps” of the party, writes HS’s political editor Robert Sundman.

Major the opposition party Sdp will meet in Jyväskylä this weekend to choose a new leadership and decide on the party’s lines for the next three-year term. The chairman is scheduled to be chosen already on Friday evening.

A three-year Sanna Marini after the presidency, there will probably be a change in the party Antti Lindtman at the time.

Lindtman has been considered such a strong pre-favourite in the race that practically all Democrats are talking to Helsingin Sanomat about the moment when he is elected chairman. The word “if” is rarely used.

of HS in the April survey he was the favorite for the position not only among Finns but also among Sdp supporters.

Lindtman is a fourth-term MP from Vantaa, who has led the party’s parliamentary group for more than eight years. Previously, he has worked at the central organization of Finnish trade unions, SAK.

Counter candidate Krista Kiuru is a fifth-term member of parliament from Pori and a multiple-time minister. He has served, among other things, as Minister of Education by Alexander Stubb (kok) in the government and as minister of family and basic services throughout the last election period.

Both the candidates for chairmanship are strong power wielders within the party, who have sometimes also been seen as representatives of the two different “camps” of the party.

Sdp’s dividing line in the 2010s was pointed Eero Heinäluoman and Lindtman’s supporters and, on the other hand, for example Marin, Kiuru and Antti Rinne between supporters. The division has never been clear-cut, but Kiuru and Lindtman’s paths have often crossed in the party’s internal power struggles.

Kiuru has been seen to have played a key role in organizing, for example, the so-called list jupakka in the fall of 2016.

Lists, according to which Lindtman, as the chairman of the parliamentary group, had favored certain representatives of the Dems in the allocation of speaking positions, became public for a year at that time. According to some estimates, Lindtman’s chances of challenging Antti Rinne at the 2017 party convention ended here.

Rinne, on the other hand, announced during the party convention that he supports Lindtman to continue as group leader, which According to HS data watered down Kiuru’s plan to get to that place himself.

When centrists forced Rinne to resign as prime minister in the last election period, the new prime minister candidate was chosen by the Sdp party council. Marin won Lindtman 32–29 at that time. As you know, Kiuru was getting decisive votes.

Multi An Sdp influencer describes to HS that now the party is more united than in the more turbulent years of the 2010s.

For the first time, an advisory member vote has been organized for the chairman, the result of which the meeting will hear and bless already on Friday evening. Voting ended last week and there were almost 30,000 eligible voters.

In principle, it is possible that the chairman could still be voted on at the meeting place. The race will be decided by the representatives of the party meeting, if neither candidate withdraws from the race based on the result of the members’ vote.

However, this is not considered very likely in the party.

No great drama is expected from the party meeting, and one reason for this is the membership vote itself. It prevents the “nights of long knives” like in previous years, where the votes of the representatives of the party congress are tried to the last.

The political program approved in 2020 will be updated at the party meeting, but no radical changes are expected in its line either.

of HS in the value map made on the basis of election machine responses, Lindtman appears as a slightly more right-wing Dem than both Marin and Kiuru.

It could be that, for example, in the fall’s alternative budget work, Lindtman’s initiative would have a little more readiness for spending cuts as well. At the same time, it is estimated for HS that if the line changes a little, it will change little by little. Lindtman is described not only as a “pragmatist” but also as a “cautious” “playable player”.

In Sdp, evaluation is based on the starting point Petteri Orpon (kok) the government stays together. Lindtman’s aim is to challenge the government’s cuts and the labor market line and become prime minister of the next government.

On Saturday party members get to vote for party secretaries and vice-chairmen.

The party secretary election is considered important. Many Demari raise the retreating one Antton Rönnholm’s name comes up when thinking about how Sdp has been doing in recent years. Now, the influencer communication consultant who was nominated last time is competing for the position Hanna KuntsiTurku’s liaison manager who also assisted Mariniak Matti Niemiformer chairman of Demarinuorten, regional manager of the Service Industries Trade Union Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi and head of political preparation Kaisa Vatanen.

None of the four candidates is considered a clear early favorite. The elected chairman may take an internal position on the race after his election, and Lindtman reportedly has not ruled out such an option. At the time, Antti Rinne did not take a position on the selection of party secretary, Jutta Urpilainen again, he was chosen in due time Mikael Jungner nominated for the position.

Nina Malm and Matias Mäkynen apply for a further term as vice-presidents, in addition to which MPs are also candidates Ilmari Nurminen and Nasima Razmyar. Three of the four candidates are selected.