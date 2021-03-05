HS analysis Lindex’s ability to adapt to the corona crisis has been phenomenal, Stockmann is once again facing an extremely difficult spring

Next week, the blockade, which is striking with full force, will start a new alley of stone-foot shops, writes Anni Lassila, HS’s financial journalist.

Last Stockmann, which has undergone corporate restructuring in 2006, is facing an embarrassing spring again. The department store company’s nightmare began quite exactly a year ago when the government first noted exceptional circumstances due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Department store sales plummeted. The trading company, which was in a weak financial situation, was just getting back on its feet after unprofitable years. The department store business had become profitable.

The downward spiral of the sale derailed the indebted company in a month, and it had to apply for corporate restructuring in early April.

Creditor The drastically cutting renovation plan was approved in February this year and, among other things, the Helsinki city center department store was put up for sale. The situation seemed brighter for a moment.

Lindex and department store sales had recovered towards the end of the year, costs had been cut tremendously and online sales had more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Stockmann’s result in October – December was a profit of EUR 14.2 million, excluding non-recurring items, although net sales decreased by 18 per cent from the previous year to EUR 232 million. Sales margin increased to 58 percent from 56. It was thanks to Lindex, though. The decline in rental income from external tenants in department stores weakened margins.

Lindex was still responsible for the result, and the department store unit’s adjusted operating result was slightly unprofitable in October – December.

But then crashed again. The new lockout space, which will start at full force next week, will start Stockmann’s new alley run.

“It is clear that [myynnin] the development will be similar to a year ago, when the corresponding closure was in force, ”the company’s CEO Jari Latvanen said at a news conference on Friday.

Fortunately, the company’s cash flow is significantly stronger than a year ago. At the turn of the year, there were 152 million in cash on hand. In October-December, the Group’s cash flow was clearly positive, which increased cash and cash equivalents.

As a result of the restructuring and renegotiation of leases, there are even fewer debtors. However, the practical steps to cut restructuring debts are still pending.

Costs have also fallen sharply as a result of austerity measures. Stockmann is also prepared to lay off personnel well in advance, thus saving more costs.

The online store has taken a real leap forward. It already accounted for 16 per cent of the sales of the Stockmann business towards the end of the year.

Stockmann Group the result has been dependent on Lindex, which has been very successful for years. Lindex’s share of last year’s total turnover of EUR 791 million was EUR 507 million. Lindex made an operating profit excluding non-recurring items of EUR 39 million, while Stockmann made a loss of EUR 31 million.

Stockmann’s future is also strongly in the hands of Lindex, which is wholly owned by Stockmann.

Swedish Susanne Ehnbågen The clothing company, led by the company, has survived the coronary crisis with astonishingly little damage, even though most of the 18 operating countries were under severe austerity measures for a long time. Net sales decreased, but towards the end of the year the gross margin improved and the operating result improved to almost the previous year’s level.

In Lindex’s main markets, the Nordic countries, restrictive measures have been less severe than in many other countries.

Lindexin e-commerce was 145 per cent higher at the end of the year than a year earlier and accounted for as much as 22 per cent of total sales. Lindex has expanded to China with baby clothes and the clothes are now also sold in the Zalando online store.

It, too, has renegotiated its leases and gained some savings through it.

Although the new barrier strikes Lindex as well, it has proven its resilience in both the clothing retail revolution and the corona crisis.

Lindex is also important to Stockmann’s business. One of the cornerstones of its strategy is its own collections, which would be impossible to manufacture cost-effectively without the bargaining power of Lindex’s production volumes vis-à-vis subcontractors.

Throughout the crisis, the Group’s Stockmann side has invested in the development of department stores and new e-commerce. Many customers have praised the reforms. Now the company just has to persevere over the final epidemic.