HS Analysis | Let’s live in the atmosphere of China: the spy ball saga feels unfair – and embarrassing

When the US once spied on China with a balloon and got caught, it claimed it was doing meteorological research.

Beijing.

We we Westerners easily think along these lines: China sent a spy ball(s) over the United States. How outrageous!

Let’s think about the situation from China’s point of view.

Let’s assumethat the ball that caused the big controversy was actually a spy ball, as the United States claims, and not a weather ball, as China claims.

Hardly anyone is surprised that China is Spying on the United States. The United States is also spying on China. That’s the spirit of the game of rival superpowers. Many means are used, such as human spies, satellites and hackers. The surprise was now that the spying would also take place with the help of big balloons.

From China’s point of view, it is probably fair that it should be allowed to spy on the United States at close range.

The United States has bases near the coast of China and various military cooperation with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia. US military forces are often displayed close to China.

From those positions, it is much easier for the US to gather information about China’s military forces than about China’s US military forces.

In general, China feels like it’s in a cage because there is an unbroken stream of US friendly countries along its coast. This cage is a big threat to China.

Let’s reminisce, how the United States became nervous during the Cold War when the countries of South and Central America joined hands with the Soviet Union, the enemy of the United States.

From China it is of course wrong for the United States to put up a fight when China tries to rise economically, ideologically and militarily alongside it. China considers that its time has come again. The last time China was the largest economy in the world was in the 19th century.

You can also apply for reverses for ball scouting example from history. The United States used big balloons to spy on the Soviet Union and China in the 1950s. When it caught on to this, it claimed its balls were doing—you guessed it—meteorological research.

In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down a US U-2 spy plane.

On Monday, China claimed that the United States had flown several of its own balloons in Chinese airspace within a year. The United States denied the claim, and China has yet to provide any evidence for its claim.

China’s in a recent case of espionage – if it was espionage – the clumsiness of it was surprising. Even ordinary citizens could bounce the ball out of the sky. Politicians were left with little choice whether to shoot it down.

According to the United States, ball spying has happened before, but the United States has detected the hovercraft only very recently.

If flying the ball visibly was a deliberate provocation from China, it tells a sad story. China wants to provoke and keep its relations with the United States tense.

However, this is not supported by the fact that China should get external peace in order to fix its economy and other internal problems that have suffered from the corona years.

If the clumsiness of the ball incident was an injury, it will be embarrassing for China. An espionage attempt that has gained attention is a failed espionage attempt.

The US claims that China has a special spy ball program and that China has flown its balls over 40 countries. If this is true, China now has quite a problem with its program. When the whole world is looking for balls in the air, spying is much more difficult.

Ball saga because of this, the bad relations between China and the US are in an even worse state. Foreign Minister Antony Blinken canceled his visit to China, and last week China declined a US offer of a phone call between defense ministers.

For the sake of world peace, world trade and, for example, curbing climate change, it is good to hope that the representatives of the states will agree to meet each other this weekend at the Munich Security Conference.

On Tuesday morning, it didn’t seem like an impossible idea.

In both countries, there has been quite a bit of talk, but the President of the United States Joe Biden has said, however, that relations have not deteriorated because of the incident. It has been said that Blinken will also go to China when the situation allows it.

China, on the other hand, despite its harsh words, has not used its harshest words. In recent years, we have become accustomed to hearing very sharp statements from representatives of the Chinese state, compared to which the sniping in the direction of the United States in recent days and weeks can even be considered moderate.

The voices from both countries have sounded like they are above all convincing the passionate people of their own country of the strength of their actions.

Saving face is a big and complicated thing in world politics.