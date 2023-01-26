HS Analysis | Leopards can’t win a war, but they can win battles and especially decisive battles

The Leopard battle tanks became a symbol of the determination of the countries supporting Ukraine, writes journalist Jarmo Huhtanen who follows security policy.

Germany’s it took the government 328 days to decide that Germany would send Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine.

This is how the German newspaper Der Spiegel calculated, according to which the first Ukrainian request for Leopards came to Germany on the eighth day of the Russian invasion.

Eighth on the day of the war, Helsingin Sanomat headlined, among other war news, that “a common enemy has united the member states of the European Union”.

Leopards have become a symbol of Ukraine’s defensive war this winter. However, it is not only that they are the weapons that Ukraine desperately needs.

It is above all about the fact that the Leopards grew to be a measure of the unity and determination of the Western Front supporting Ukraine.

You can’t win a war with leopards. They win battles.

Continental Europe has lacked the leadership required to fully support Ukraine. That role would naturally have suited Germany, the richest country on the continent, but it has not dared to take on that role.

Smaller countries such as the Baltic countries and especially Poland have been needed as locomotives, which put Germany’s back against the wall to make the Leopard decision.

Although The Russian attack united almost all the countries of Western Europe, the gates of arms aid have opened painfully slowly. However, Ukraine has skillfully used public opinion in the West to its advantage.

First Javelin anti-tank missiles were drummed up, then Bayraktar drones, then Himars rocket launchers and now Leopards – and many others in between.

Ukraine has received powerful Western weapons, which it did not have before and which the general public would not have recognized by name even a year ago. However, Ukraine wants and needs more.

“ Next, the pressure is on France and its Leclerc main battle tanks.

Above what the mentioned weapons have in common is that once the delivery gate has been opened, it has been left alone. This is certainly the case with Leopards and other tanks as well. It’s unlikely that the promised amounts will remain the same as reported this week.

Britain has already promised its Challenger wagons to Ukraine. Next, the pressure is on France and its Leclerc main battle tanks.

The US opened its own gate on Wednesday when it promised 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. With interest, information is now awaited on which version the United States will send.

Regarding the Abrams, there has been some thought as to whether the vehicle is too complicated for the Ukrainian army. Such speeches can be stopped.

The Ukrainians have demonstrated their ability to quickly deploy new complex weapon systems and even in the middle of a war. The country also has a long tradition of its own tank industry. Defending the motherland against a brutal aggressor is the most possible learning motive.

Besides, Ukraine has an exceptionally large number of war-experienced tank crews, whose fingers are downright itching to get to know Western tanks.

The bigger problem with Abrams is creating a functioning maintenance and logistics chain in Europe.

However, the idea that the United States will now try to create logistics with the help of 31 Abrams is not far off. Once the logistics have been worked out and the Ukrainian crews trained, it will be easy to expand and send more wagons. The United States has enough of them.

One there was a surprise in Germany’s Leopard decision.

Contrary to expectations, Germany is not donating its old Leopard models to Ukraine. Instead, it gives the 2A6 wagons of its armed forces, the Bundeswehr. They are not the latest in Germany, but the best that the Leopard countries usually have to offer.

It could be a reference to some broader joint decision or aspiration behind the scenes of the Leopard countries.

It would seem reasonable not to send a motley group of wagons of different ages and models to Ukraine, but to strive for as similar entities as possible.

Leopard– debate has been overshadowed by another ancient debate, which the war in Ukraine has brought to the surface again. It’s about the importance of tanks on the modern battlefield in general.

The debate flared up after seeing what kind of destruction the anti-tank missiles did to the Russian tanks.

The war in Ukraine seems to indicate that we are not yet ready to say goodbye to battle tanks. At least not in Ukraine, where tanks and armored mechanized forces are still needed in the vast open spaces.

The Russian losses have been due to the fact that the Russian troops have not been able to use anti-tank weapons correctly.

Battle tanks require support from other weapon systems such as artillery, anti-aircraft, assault vehicles, armored personnel carriers and, above all, trained soldiers, tank destroyers. Otherwise, battle tanks will remain unprotected and will fare poorly in the face of singles and anti-missiles.

How so what happens when russian battle tanks meet western tanks?

In the West, there is a perception that Western battle tanks are technically superior to Russian ones. In a better car, crucial seconds and fractions of a second are won in a fast-paced scene battle.

This is especially the case now that the Ukrainians have destroyed a huge number of Russia’s best chariots. Russia has to rely more and more on increasingly old equipment.

However, war is about more than the technical superiority of weapons. The Ukrainians have already shown that.

Numerous staffs will certainly be studying for years to come what can be learned from the Ukrainian war in terms of anti-tank weapons. The time for final conclusions is not yet.

Is it one hundred, two hundred or three hundred battle tanks mean nothing when the front line is hundreds of kilometers long?

The answer is yes it is.

The best weapons are not meant to be evenly distributed everywhere. An old war doctrine is that equal distribution is not a tactic.

Battle tanks are placed at the center of attack or defense, whenever necessary. Then they can be absolutely crucial.

Although the war cannot be won with Leopards, they can be used to win battles and especially decisive battles. It is a prerequisite for a victorious war.