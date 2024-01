Along with Lauri Markkanen (left), Simone Fontecchio (right) has joined the starting line-up of the Utah Jazz. They were coming off Brook Lopez and the top team Milwaukee Bucks on January 9th.

Utah's game, represented by Lauri Markkanen, suddenly started to flow. The team is in the best shot in the NBA.

Lauri Markkanen led by Utah Jazz has become like stealth the best team in the NBA.

The Finnish ace of Salt Lake City improved his hamstring problem for eight rounds in November-December. Since then, the Jazz have won 14 of their 18 games.