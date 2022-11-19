HS Analysis | Large silicone breasts went out of fashion – A trend is creeping in to replace it, which is not harmless either

The era of unnatural giant breasts may be over, but even the “natural” ideal of beauty requires a surprising amount of work, writes HS domestic editor Essi Myllyoja.

HS told on Thursday from the thirtieth From Vilma and from forty From summers, who had ended up having their silicone implants removed. They wanted their natural breasts back.

According to the plastic surgeons interviewed by HS, implants are now being removed more and more often.

Also Kardashian’s sisters Kim’s and Khloé’s the world-famous curves have shrunk recently, so much so that it has been suspected that they have given up both breast and butt implants.

You can notice that plump chest equipment has also experienced some kind of inflation in the underwear departments of clothing stores, where padded push-up bras have already had to give way to light lace bras and even breast-reducing sports tops.

Did gorgeousness and curvaceousness go out of fashion? Are we perhaps finally heading towards a healthier and more natural image of women?

Let’s call the sexologist.

“At least beauty ideals have multiplied in recent years. Naturalness, au naturelhowever, is just one beauty ideal among others,” replies Hannele Harjunen from the University of Jyväskylä.

Plastic surgeon Furkat Mansurov April in HS’s story, that there has been a change in women’s body ideals: those customers who still want implants are asking for smaller ones. In recent years, the body that has been on the surface is rather sporty than super curvy.

According to Harjunen, the fitness and wellness boom has actually been going strong throughout the 2000s. However, Harjunen wants to question how “healthy” even the beauty ideal is in the end.

“Now there have been a lot of worrying stories in the newspapers about the fact that thinness is coming back into fashion. It’s a bit amusing. Hasn’t it been in fashion all along? Only in recent years has it been dressed in the cloak of health and well-being.”

The disappearance of Kim Kardashian’s curves has also been explained by intense weight loss. Kardashian is one of the most followed women in the world and a powerful fashion and opinion influencer.

Also at the beginning of November New York Post declared bye bye to the plump rear end and claimed that the idealization of thinness familiar from the 1990s was making a comeback.

Divers body standards are one of Harjunen’s research interests, and he has studied a lot, for example, obesity and the concepts associated with it.

According to Harjunen, strong norms still regulate what kind of body shape is acceptable for both women and men.

Being a normal size is socially rewarded: it is admired and accepted. A socially accepted body is also associated with other positive qualities such as health, functional ability, beauty and even intelligence.

However, in recent years there has been development in the recognition of body standards. Today, they are already being talked about, unlike, say, at the beginning of the millennium.

“The belly button norm is a good example of a norm that quite a few people are already aware of. We know that thinness combined with large breasts and a plump butt is naturally quite an impossible equation, because large breasts and a butt require adipose tissue, which a slender person usually has little of, says Harjunen.

We also recognize how a woman’s breasts have been sexualized for decades.

Instead, we still need a shake-up. Since the 1980s, the idea of ​​the body as a personal project has been in power, where, for example, health or weight is seen mainly as the result of one’s own choices.

“Actually, it’s not that simple, but a person’s health and appearance are also affected by many structural issues in society. Not everything can be controlled by the individual,” says Harjunen.

Naturalness is one norm, and it’s not without problems either.

Naturalness as a beauty ideal is also surprisingly laborious.

Hannele Harjunen has sometimes illustrated this in gender studies lectures by asking students to write down everything they do every day for their appearance: training, showering, fattening the body, doing hair…

“Most people ended up spending very little time on make-up – which was perhaps thought of as an unnatural part – and a huge amount of time on everything else.”

However, naturalness as a beauty ideal is well suited to Finnish modesty, where it is not appropriate to want too much attention for yourself.

“After all, Finnish women are also very pragmatic when it comes to beautification and dressing. Of course, our natural conditions favor, for example, practical clothing,” says Harjunen.

Different breast implants in VTT’s testing.

Maybe that’s why also the beauty operations performed on Finnish women are on average more moderate compared to those performed in many other countries.

For example, the implants placed in Finland are typically 1.5–4 deciliters, while in the United States they usually start from 4 deciliters and up.

Harjunen recalls the cultural anthropologist Taina Kinnusen records Beauty cut to the flesh (2008), for which Kinnunen interviewed women who had undergone cosmetic surgery.

“In their answers, pin-up ideals were not highlighted, but the desire to look normal,” says Harjunen.

This was also emphasized by the plastic surgeons I interviewed: implants are mostly purchased by ordinary mothers of two children who mainly want to restore their breasts to their former shape.

The natural beauty ideal is also connected to mental images of what we consider healthy and well-being to look like. However, in Harjunen’s opinion, this should also be questioned. Beauty standards often override health.

“For example, we persistently admire white teeth and like them to be healthy, even though we know very well that dental bone can naturally be a different color, and the color does not necessarily tell us anything about the health of the teeth.”

At the same time when some women remove their implants, some put them in more and more diligently, says the plastic surgeon Janne Jyränki of HS in the previous story.

Other cosmetic surgical procedures are also generally on the rise in Finland.

There can be many factors behind the phenomenon. The filtered image of social media creates appearance pressure for people of all ages. Cosmetic surgery procedures have also become commonplace as their availability has improved. The most affordable operations can be obtained from abroad, which in turn has made them financially possible for more and more people.

Of course, you can also think that the appearance market has equalized, when more and more people have the opportunity to choose whether to get butt implants or whether they should be able to do thigh-buttock exercises anyway.

Still feeling is a little desperate. What should we think about all this now?

Hasn’t the talk about body positivity led to anything in the end?

In any case, the proliferation of beauty ideals about Harju is a good thing.

And while social media is blamed for creating appearance pressures, it has also broadened the picture of what kind of bodies can be displayed.

Harjunen believes that influencers, i.e. social media influencers and stars, still play a big role in what kind of bodies we consider “normal”.

“It is really important that we also see different bodies, because there is power in repetition. If we see 10,000 pictures of silicone breasts, we start to see them as the norm, but the same goes for ordinary women’s bodies as well.”