Monday, August 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Analysis | Kamala Harris makes an important choice between white men

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Analysis | Kamala Harris makes an important choice between white men
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kamala Harris has to start choosing a vice presidential candidate and the identity palette of the candidates while thinking about herself, writes HS’s foreign reporter Pekka Mykkänen.

Kamala Harris met people at a restaurant in Atlanta at the end of July. Picture: Erin Schaff/AFP

Pekka Mykkänen HS

of the United States vice president of the Democratic Party Terrible Harris is faced with an important and difficult choice. He is seeking to choose a vice presidential candidate alongside him, whose main task is to help Harris beat the Republican Donald Trump in the November presidential elections.

An announcement on the selection of the vice presidential candidate is expected at any moment.

#Analysis #Kamala #Harris #important #choice #white #men

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fear for Gianmarco Tamberi, high fever and kidney stone: here’s how the Olympic champion is doing

Fear for Gianmarco Tamberi, high fever and kidney stone: here's how the Olympic champion is doing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]