HS Analysis | Kamala Harris makes an important choice between white men

HS analysis|Kamala Harris has to start choosing a vice presidential candidate and the identity palette of the candidates while thinking about herself, writes HS’s foreign reporter Pekka Mykkänen.

Kamala Harris met people at a restaurant in Atlanta at the end of July.

of the United States vice president of the Democratic Party Terrible Harris is faced with an important and difficult choice. He is seeking to choose a vice presidential candidate alongside him, whose main task is to help Harris beat the Republican Donald Trump in the November presidential elections.

An announcement on the selection of the vice presidential candidate is expected at any moment.