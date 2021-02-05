HS analysis Joe Biden stopped arming Saudi Arabia in the Yemeni war, and now it is worth following Iran’s movements closely

When the tentacles of the great power reach everywhere, pulling them out can also cause problems, writes HS’s foreign journalist Jukka Huusko.

The United States the new president Joe Biden made its first foreign policy statements in a speech on Thursday. In it, Biden promised the United States a stronger commitment to international diplomacy and the strengthening of old allies so that democracies would not remain under authoritarian regimes.

“America is back. Diplomacy is back, ”Biden said and announced Donald Trumpin the post-United States to be “stronger, more determined and better prepared to join the world in the struggle for democracy”.

Predominant and most concretely, Biden’s first line was about the war in Yemen. Biden announced that the United States would end the arming of Saudi Arabia in the war in Yemen, which he described as a “humanitarian and strategic disaster”.

“This war must end,” Biden said.

Also read: Biden outlined U.S. foreign policy and withdrew support from Saudi war in Yemen

The war in Yemen, which erupted in 2014, has killed more than a hundred thousand people. The war has made an already poor Arab country a humanitarian nightmare. Millions of people are suffering not only from the war but also from the chronic famine and health catastrophe it brings.

For years, aid and human rights organizations have been urging Western powers to stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The countries intervened in the war to defend the legitimate regime in Yemen against Iranian-backed Huthik rebels.

Biden the transfer was a clear detachment from Trump’s policy. The previous US president defended the arming of Saudi Arabia, among other things, by the arms industry bringing jobs to the Americans.

According to Biden’s line, defense weapons can still be sold to Saudi Arabia, but support for Sunni monarchy in air warfare and U.S. fighter jets against Yemeni huthes will end.

Of course, this was not a complete reversal of the Trump administration alone. In fact, the United States began to assist Saudi Arabia in the Yemeni war already Barack Obaman season.

Biden was vice president at the time and thus himself creating a mess he now calls a humanitarian and strategic disaster.

Why The Obama administration once approved a Saudi-led war operation in Yemen? One reason was that the United States sought to appease its closest Arab ally, Saudi Arabia, which was outraged by the turned nuclear deal with Iran.

The war in Yemen is also, in part, a regional power struggle between Saudi Arabia and its Sunni allies against Shiite Iran and its allies.

Biden the decision to end Saudi war aid can therefore be interpreted as a move by the United States to ease relations with Iran.

One of the most significant foreign policy decisions of the Trump administration was the rejection of the Obama-era nuclear deal. The Trump administration also tightened sanctions on Iran, which has driven the Shiite theocracy into deepening economic difficulties.

Withdrawal from the agreement strained US relations with other Western countries in the process of preparing the agreement. On the other hand, Iran’s bloody enemies Saudi Arabia and Israel were pleased with the decision.

Saudi Arabia and Israel are of the opinion that a nuclear deal will not prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Saudi-Arabian In addition to the suspension of armaments, Biden appointed a special envoy to Yemen, a veteran diplomat. Tim Lenderkingin. He is set to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict. Lenderking has been deepening into the Yemeni war for years, but an extremely difficult challenge falls on his shoulders.

What happens next?

At least it’s worth watching Iran’s game moves. Iran is considered the main supporter of the Hutians in Yemen, and Iran has almost certainly been involved in missile attacks from Yemen to Saudi Arabia that have disrupted oil production.

Is Iran now experiencing that it has more freedom to act – and if so, how will it decide to act?

Does Iran expect peacefully that the Biden regime will approach it in the wake of a return to a nuclear deal, or will it take a more aggressive approach to its interests with its armed allies?

Biden a well-meaning movement, welcomed by many diplomats, could also lead to new problems, especially if not all parties to the Yemeni war are made to commit to ceasefires and negotiations.

In the worst case, it may happen that the April rebels who have taken over large areas of Yemen will only intensify and the conflict will return to the starting point.

Such are the downsides of being a superpower: once you have pushed your long and thick tentacles into every place, moving or pulling them out can also cause problems.