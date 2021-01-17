HS Analysis | Joe Biden called the congressional attack “domestic terrorism,” but was it?

While the United States is waging a “fight against terrorism” around the world, those attacking Congress are unlikely to be prosecuted for terrorism in court.

Immediately Elected President the day after the conquest of the U.S. Congress Building Joe Biden condemned the incident in stark terms. It was noteworthy that Biden used a heavily charged t-word in his speech.

“Don’t call them a protester,” Biden said at a news conference on Jan. 7, referring to those who rushed to Congress. Donald Trumpin supporters. “They were a rioting crowd. Rebels. Domestic terrorists. It’s that simple. ”

Just moments earlier, the word terrorism had also been used by the mayor of Washington at the press conference Muriel Bowser, who, like Biden, is a Democrat.

“What happened yesterday was a prime example of terrorism,” Bowser said, and immediately read the U.S. Federal Police’s FBI definition of what constitutes ‘domestic terrorism’ (domestic terrorism) means.

The FBI defines domestic terrorism as “the unlawful use of force or violence against people or property” for the purpose of “intimidating or putting pressure on a government, civilian population, or part of it” and thereby “promoting political or social ends”.

More than a week after the incident, at least 70 people have been charged with the conquest of a congressional building that killed five people. The indictments mention, among other things, violent intrusion into Congress and possession of unauthorized weapons.

The word terrorism is not mentioned in the charges. Was the Democratic leaders ’talk of terrorism just politics, or what is it about?

Police officers in charge of the security of the convention hall had no chance of stopping the crowd that broke into the building.­

Terrorism is a controversial term, the complexity of which is compounded by the fact that the word is used in public debate for a variety of purposes.

Scholars define terrorism as a tactic of political violence. It seeks to put pressure on people psychologically through violence or the threat of it, and thus to achieve political goals. Terrorism involves planning and often seeks to attract the widest possible attention.

Terrorism also has legal definitions. Many countries have their own terrorism laws, where terrorism may be defined slightly differently. Terrorist intent allows for more severe punishments.

In addition to academic and legal speech, the word terrorism is also used in political speech. It often underlines the condemnation of violence. That was probably what Biden decided to use when he used the word terrorism. He wanted to condemn the attack unconditionally.

Termin the appearance in the mouths of democratic politicians was in line with expectations, says the terrorism researcher Leena Malkki From the University of Helsinki.

“Biden might even have pressure to use the word terrorism. There has been a lot of discussion in the United States that the word terrorism is often avoided if the perpetrator is white. If, on the other hand, the perpetrator is someone else, then it is easier to talk about terrorism. This is a phenomenon that has been confirmed in studies. ”

Biden began his speech by pointing out that congressional security measures on January 6 were clearly weaker than, for example, during the Black Lives Matters protests against police violence. At that time, the military ranks of the National Guard protected the buildings on Capitol Hill.

But was Biden right in classifying the congressional attack as terrorism or “domestic terrorism”?

The United States the definition of domestic terrorism formulated in the legislation is so broad (see above) that violent intrusion into Congress and intimidation of politicians could be considered as such. Another thing is whether the congressional attack meets the scientists ’definition of terrorism.

According to Malk, not everything may be known yet about the backgrounds and details of the congressional attack. Based on current information, the case does not appear to be at least an example of a textbook of what researchers in Western countries have typically considered terrorism.

The incident was, of course, violent and had political intent. There are also signs that it was a planned act and not so much a riot that got out of hand.

Fulfillment of the criterion of terrorism presupposes, at the very least, that the commission of political violence is planned.

“Some may have had plans to do something that didn’t work out in the end. I am referring to the bombs, weapons and cable ties found in this area, ”says Malkki.

Two protesters arrested in the congress building carried cable ties. They can be used, among other things, to bind people.

At least two protesters who broke into the congress building had cable ties with them. MPs were only evacuated a moment before protesters stormed.­

Yet there were also features in the case that do not slip easily into the traditional definition of terrorism. According to Malki, terrorist attacks are typically planned and carried out with a small number of clandestine operations.

There appeared to be a wide variety of groups involved in the congressional attack. The use of force was essential.

“The use of force is not very typical of terrorism. Although there were terrorist elements in the events, according to current information, the incident could be considered as some kind of uprising or possibly a coup attempt. ”

Is even the practical significance of whether the events of Epiphany Wednesday on Capitol Hill are interpreted as terrorism or something else?

The United States has been known for decades as a country around the world, especially in the Middle East, for what it calls the “fight against terrorism”. Indeed, in the United States, terrorism has traditionally been seen as an external threat to U.S. interests.

The background is the attacks on the New York and Pentagon by al-Qaeda on 9 September by the jihadist network in 2001. A package of laws called the Patriot Act was then formulated in the United States. It gives the authorities a wide range of means to prevent terrorism from outside the United States.

What is interesting about U.S. law is that while the law also defines domestic terrorism, the federal government still does not have its own criminal laws against domestic terrorism.

This means that if a U.S. citizen participates in an attack that can be considered terrorist by definition, his or her conviction will not be affected by the terrorist nature of the act. In the case of the American perpetrator, even a terrorist murder is a mere murder and a bombing is a mere bombing.

A supporter of Donald Trump broke the window of the convention hall with a baseball bat.­

Stateside the continuation of the surging terrorist debate may still be affected by the attack on the House of Congress.

Many security experts and researchers of violent extremism have been around for a couple of years now stressedthat the biggest and most acute terrorist threat to the United States is the domestic far right and supporters of white supremacy, not, for example, jihadist networks al-Qaeda or Isis.

According to Leena Malk, the events on Capitol Hill bring the threat of the far right so visible that it can no longer be ignored.

“For the far right, the Capitol’s events may be something that will be remembered as an empowering moment of victory, even if the voting result could not be changed,” Malkki says.

“On the other hand, the case was such that after that, it can be difficult for the authorities to continue along the same line in their approach to the far right. In the United States, there have been discussions about adding various organizations to the list of terrorist organizations. It is possible that the pressure to retaliate against the organizations will increase even more. ”