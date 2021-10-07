HS analysis James Bond doesn’t have to be a woman – it’s enough that he’s not a harasser

It would be lazy to think that by placing a woman in the role created for a man, the film series would somehow become fresher or more modern, writes HS Editor-in-Chief Essi Sutinen.

Let’s saythat every viewer’s favorite bond is the one who drew on the screen in his youth.

Daniel Craigin the last Bond film, pompous No Time To Die reap overtime and after the opening week commendable reviews. Premiere weekend ticket sales were dizzying, although the film world is just shedding pandemic dust from theaters.

I’m a millennial, and Craig’s Bond is like being my favorite. But it’s not just because of his low-key charisma or bodied arms.

Daniel Craig is, in my opinion, the only tolerable Bond. Others are awful.

Often it has been emphasized that the latest Bond film is the first of its kind since #meto. Something had to be done Ian Flemingin to the male monument of the British Empire.

No Time To Dien supervisor Cary Joji Fukunaga aroused a stir during the premiere after finding that the years ago Bond was a rapist.

Fukunaga referred In a ball lightning (1965) to the scene seen, where Bond forces the nurse to kiss and, despite several negative signals, pours the woman into the steam room, according to her.

In the movie Diamonds are Forever (1971), on the other hand, saw another questionable scene in which a black woman in a cage at a circus-themed casino turns into a monkey.

The starting point was therefore not strange.

“ “The gallery of Bond’s female characters is still amazingly narrow.”

Previous Bondie’s lewdness and suggestive flirtations, combined with the most bizarre chase scenes, still feel comical today.

I have lived my childhood Harry Potter– Yes Lord of the Rings – during the golden age of modern special effects. Whimsical explosions and effects make the Ancient Bonds look even more embarrassing in my eyes when the films have no nostalgia value in my own right.

Even today, even a bad action movie can be saved to some degree by visual spectacle. Old Bondes don’t really have that either.

It’s also hard to come up with any other movie series with as much so-called “male gaze” as Bonde. Women are objects wherever cars are. Vodka casserines and champagne flow. Sometimes you wonder about technological gadgets.

There are still a number of deadlocks left in the Bond institution that future films will have to scrap.

Bondien the gallery of female characters is still amazingly narrow.

For example, there are few female head villains or similar figures in Bond history. Previous female villain Elektra King (Sophie Marceau) was seen more than 20 years ago in the film When the world is not Enough, and she, too, is portrayed mainly as an insane eater.

Perhaps filmmakers have still not figured out how to create a multidimensional female evil that is unrelated to gender by the time of the 2020s.

On the other hand, the fate of evil roles often remains, in one way or another, unfinished and generic. The psychology of evil is not easy to explain in one film. Even Hollywood’s top caste of names like Mads Mikkelsen and Christoph Waltzin, the roles are ultimately very conventional criminal bosses.

25 parts However, in the Bond saga, there is one power figure above the others. Judi Dench undoubtedly made one of the most spectacular role performances in Bond history as a determined leader of the M16.

The character is fascinated by M’s rigidity, human fallibility and privacy. From the current Ralph Fiennes much more is already known about the M presented by Dench than was discovered from the character of Dench in two decades.

Dench started acting on M already Pierce Brosnanin during the period before the wide-ranging debate on the diversification of women’s roles. Yet Denchin M broke out of all the stereotypes of the female leader – or really didn’t care about them at all.

“I think you’re a sexist, misogynistic dinosaur,” M tells Brondan’s Bond in the film 007 and the golden eye.

That remark changed the way the Bond Institution treated itself: it was time for complacent rogue agents to be forgotten.

“ “Why should the role of James Bond be appropriate for a woman?”

Skyfallin the movie, however, M’s story fades when he dies on Bond’s arms. The film tries to tune a mother-son setup between them that feels a little embarrassing.

I waited for the next judidench. I still haven’t seen one.

To me James Bond doesn’t have to be a woman. It is enough that he is not a harasser.

James Bond’s role is also narrow for male actors, so why should one be suitable for a woman?

For example In Skyfall granted Bond an obvious alcohol problem, but still allowed him to attack the missions. The film successfully makes a mockery of the perimeter of the former agent of the past, but at the same time it glorifies a male character who only performs on the verge of burnout.

It would also be lazy to think that by placing a woman in the role created for a man, the film series would somehow become fresher or more modern.

Like Daniel Craig has himself said, women should write better roles in general. Women should not be content with clichés of a mistress, mother or femme fatalen molds.

For example Ana de Armasin No Time To Diessa acting sincerely enthusiastic but coolly professional Paloma made me smile in the movie theater: that’s what it can sometimes be.

Instead Lashana Lynchin the laundering of the 007 title holder was probably intended to clear the table of “nasty questions,” at least for a while: while 007 may be a black woman, James Bond is forever a rigid British man.

The author is the editorial secretary and producer of the HS news desk.