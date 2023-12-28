HS Analysis | “It's now in your kitchens too” – Moscow's party buzz says that the Russian administration is going further and further

The week-long uproar about celebrity nightclub parties tells us that the war has taken Russia one step further – to totalitarianism.

Russian media and social media have been dominated for a week by a scandal that is somehow related to the ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine. Instead of the president, the government, generals or leading satraps, the center of the scandal is the country's brightest entertainment stars, a large number of whom have fully supported the “special operation” going on in Ukraine.

The events started on Wednesday of last week at the Mutabor nightclub near Moscow's triple ring. TV star, actress and video blogger Anastasia Ivleeva organized at the time in a nightclub with the theme of an evening party “almost naked”. Ivleeva is known in Russia by her nickname Nastya.

Rapper Denis Ustimenko-Veinštein alias Beegee and hostess of the evening Nastja Ivlejeva posed at the evening party of the Mutabor club.

A whole bunch of well-known celebrities arrived, more or less dressed. Iskelmä star with Philip Kirkorov was apparently wearing the most clothes, the other extreme was represented by the rapper Vacio ie Nikolai Vasilievwho was dressed only in sneakers and a sock covering his penis.

Other guests included Eurovision performers Dima Bilan and celebrity editor Ksenija Sobtsak. A total of one and a half thousand guests had been invited.

The event during the evening, organizer Nastja Ivlejeva published photos of the event on her Instagram account and started a social media storm, which quickly spread to the national media. Ivlejeva had planned the event for two days, but the Thursday night runs were canceled due to a police raid.

“Our men on the front are certainly not fighting for something like this,” the head of the parastatal Internet Security Organization Ekaterina Mizulina declared.

“The Real Gay Party”, Director of the Federal Security and Anti-Corruption Project Vitaly Borodin condemned.

Outraged citizens demand compensation from celebrities for the treatment of war invalids and for the collection foundation that increases the war fund.

Christmas after that the scandal only swelled. Vasiliev was sentenced to administrative fines and 15 days in prison for promoting “non-traditional sexual relations”. The organizer of the event, Ivlejeva, was the subject of a tax fraud investigation and is threatened with imprisonment.

By Wednesday, all the artists and other celebrities identified from the event had issued a public apology on social media and expressed remorse. However, the damage had already been done: most of the New Year's concerts had already been cancelled. The companies said that they would cancel the sponsorship contracts of the participants.

Kirkorov had time to meet the president even before Christmas Vladimir Putin press manager Dmitry Peskov and offered him the marine explanation that he was only there a moment after realizing the nature of the event. After all, Kirkorov is five times the king of Russian record sales and a singer besides Under Pugatsova the fourth ex-spouse, whose songs are said to be liked by Putin as well.

Didn't help: the vice-chairman of the Duma's culture committee Alexander Sholokhov demanded on Thursday to deprive Kirkorov of the title of Artist of Russia.

“Would we be the first in this country not to discuss this issue,” Peskov asked reporters at his regular remote news conference on Wednesday, according to Reuters news agency.

At first it was a bit unclear what all the fuss was about. There was nothing terribly special about the evening party at the Mutabor club, according to Muscovites.

Telegram channel known for its good intelligence sources Baza opened the course of events on Wednesday. According to the channel, the scandal stemmed from a ceremony held last week Tuesday in the Kremlin. In it, President Putin presented the rank of Hero of Russia to nine officers and non-commissioned officers who distinguished themselves in “special operations”.

According to Baza's information, one of these nine sent the presidential administration a video link to the video and photos of Ivlejeva's Instagram account. The material was released for the president to evaluate, and according to Baza, it “didn't really please” Putin.

Public Public apologies by individuals at any time for anything are familiar in Finland as well.

And as the fighting continues, the whole society drifts into a state of war. A ban on dancing was in force in Finland between 1939 and 1944. During the intermission, you could dance for a maximum of one hour at the fun event, but hardly anyone danced in those events in skimpy clothes.

In the current climate, Putin hardly had to do anything but raise his eyebrows when the machinery has already started looking for the culprits. After all, the entire public apparatus has learned over the course of 24 years to anticipate the mood of its master.

Ukrainian film director and TV boss Oleksandr Rodnyansky snapped the confluence's puppet ruler in public apologies Ramzan Kadyrov to rule Chechnya. For years now, Kadyrov has had a habit of forcing his critics to express public remorse on Grozny TV.

“Moscow has become like Chechnya,” Rodnjanski writes On his Instagram account. “A totalitarian regime differs from an authoritarian regime in that it is not only valid in markets and markets but in your kitchen, it sleeps in your bed, listens to your conversations with friends and loved ones, reads your correspondence and controls your intimate relationships.”

“No one will let you live 'as before' on the condition that you agree with the political administration.”

Weird yes, Rodnjanski says nothing about the similarity to the Soviet era, when the communist party demanded public “self-criticism” from its members who were considered suspicious.

On the other hand, a dictator With Joseph Stalin didn't have anyone's Instagram account to view. It must be upsetting to him. That is, if you can see from hell what is happening in Russia.