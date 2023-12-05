HS Analysis | It’s going to be a tough season for the Health and Safety Committee if personal relationships have already fallen apart

The opposition drew attention to the large savings in social security. In the future, the governing parties may think more carefully about how to distribute committee leadership positions, writes Teija Sutinen, HS’s political reporter.

Parliamentary the social and health committee received on Monday processed to completion three key laws that cut Finns’ social security. The meeting went faster than previously expected, and the filing of the bills was completed before the absolute deadline, i.e. Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The atmosphere has been in the committee inflamed.

The ruling parties have blamed the opposition and the chairman Krista Kiurua (sd) about delay and excessively long speeches.

According to the opposition parties, time has passed for the changes that the governing parties have made to the basic texts made by the parliamentary officials.

At this stage, social security cuts mean that there will be big savings in housing allowance, the indices of several social benefits will be frozen, i.e. the level of benefits will not be raised in line with the rise in prices, and unemployment insurance will be cut.

The livelihood of many low-income Finns will be derailed due to cuts during this government term. With benefit cuts, the government’s purpose is to force healthy people into full-time work and save public spending, but it doesn’t work that easily in real life.

Majority government gets his decisions through most of the time, but the opposition’s job is not to just bless bills, but to bring the alternatives into view.

This work is largely done in committees. Committee members can ask a wide range of experts to be consulted, try to influence the text of the reports and finally make their own objections and dissenting opinions.

Now it was especially important, because the savings bills were completed late due to the prolongation of government negotiations. There was less time than usual to make statements about them, and the government only announced the impact assessment with a delay. This has already received a lot of criticism.

The opposition parties had an obvious need to show also outside the committee that they do not approve the bills but oppose them in the parliament. Drawing attention to the social and health committee is one way.

The chairperson of the Health and Safety Committee, Krista Kiuru (sd), was photographed in parliament on Thursday.

Krista Kiuru has led the social and health committee before, when it discussed Juha Sipilä (central) the government’s social security reform. Sometimes he was a minister during the worst corona years. Experience from both sides is therefore enough, unlike most of the committee members.

He knows things but seems to be one of those people who don’t make others flourish but drive them to the brink of a nervous breakdown.

Kiuru made the committee’s schedule so tight that the governing parties had an emergency when the deadline loomed. According to the ruling parties’ accusations, Kiuru, together with the rest of the opposition, used unfair means in the committee and deviated from the means that the opposition has at its disposal.

It is difficult to prove that time is wasted, as MPs have unlimited speaking rights even in committees, as long as they stick to the matter. And you can always invoke caution, as Kiuru did on Monday:

“I want to make sure that the committee’s reports look like this group had some sense in their head when they were doing these things. I intend to continue in the same way.”

Kurua the less experienced government party representatives apparently also did not calculate that the change proposals they made would take a lot of time in the meeting.

When the committee discussed index freezes and changes in unemployment insurance on Monday, the government representatives now had fewer change proposals than before. According to what HS was told, the text templates made by the committee advisors were not as critical as in the housing allowance discussed on Thursday and Friday, where several concerned expert observations heard in the committee had been transferred into the text.

Those governing parties edited outthe vice-chairman of the committee Mia Laihon (kok) to increase versatility and reduce repetition. In the report, the euro-denominated effects are estimated with average figures, because the government removed the extreme examples of housing benefit reductions from the text, according to Laiho, because it is about “some individual people”.

All the disputed bills are still discussed in the plenary session, and you can expect a full-throated response from the opposition.

Mia Laiho, vice-chair of the Health and Safety Committee (coordinator)

Social- and the health committee is very much a watchdog, because during this term of government, among other things, the abolition of adult education support, the extensive reform of income support and the money for welfare areas – a very large part of the state budget – pass through it.

The season will be heavy due to political disagreements alone, let alone if personal relationships have already soured.

Why is such an important committee headed by a representative of the opposition? Because the chairmanships of the committees are distributed at the beginning of the term by an agreement of the parliamentary groups, which is based on the election result – and also on the trust that things will be managed even under the leadership of the opposition.

Sdp chose the social and health committee, when the priorities of the coalition and basic Finns were different. In the future, the governing parties may think more carefully about how the division of committees should be done.