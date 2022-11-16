HS Analysis | It was thought that the world’s worst nightmare was already coming true

The consternation changed to relief when it started to look like Russia didn’t fire a missile at Poland, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Pekka Hakala. On the other hand, Zelenskyi may have been unnecessarily hot-blooded in his speeches.

Ukrainian a missile that strayed from the airspace to the Polish side had time to startle the world in a bad way. A missile that hit the village of Przewodów near the Ukrainian border killed two people when it hit a grain dryer or grain warehouse on Tuesday afternoon.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi immediately blamed Russia for the incident.

“Today happened what we have been warning about for a long time,” Zelenskyi said Censor news site by. “The borders of Ukraine are not the borders of terror. A Russian missile hit Poland.”

On Wednesday, it became clear that the Polish farm was probably hit by a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile.

Zelenskyi may have given himself an unnecessarily hot-blooded impression when talking about the Russian missile attack on Poland, a researcher of history and politics focused on Eastern Europe Jussi Jalonen says.

“He said this in a situation where the Poles commented that we will look and find out what has happened,” he points out.

A fragment of the missile that caused an explosion in the village of Przewodów was filmed on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday’s the information everywhere sounded above all reassuring, because Zelenskyi’s comments spoke of the whole world’s worst nightmare: that Russia will expand its attack one way or another beyond Ukraine.

Expanding the war would be senseless, but so was starting the whole invasion.

On the other hand, it is not very reasonable to constantly fear the expansion of the war either. For almost nine months, the Ukrainians have suffered from the restrictions that their Western allies have placed on their military support, fearing an expansion of the war.

Tuesday’s events in the village of Przewodów may well reduce those fears. A bit like jumping into an opening, at first it’s terrible but you get used to everything.

Maybe Ukraine should be given more robust weapons to begin with.

Mateusz Zub, 30, spoke on the phone in Przewodów on Wednesday. Two of his colleagues died when a missile fell on the Polish side on Tuesday.

What the Ukrainians then repelled with their missile? Apparently a Russian cruise missile. According to some information, the remains of the Russian H-101 cruise missile were also found on the Polish farm. The range of a missile fired from a strategic bomber is approximately 3,000 kilometers.

Russia fired about a hundred missiles into Ukraine on Tuesday, ten of which hit the Lviv area near Poland.

Some were repelled, but some were hit by the governor To Maksym Kozytskyi according to their destinations. 700,000 residents of the area were without electricity after the attacks, cell phones did not work, water and heat distribution was interrupted, says the Ukrainian Broadcasting Company Suspilne.

Russian the Ministry of Defense issued an interesting statement on Wednesday denying that it fired anything into Poland. According to the ministry, no missiles were fired closer than 35 kilometers to the Polish border.

Why exactly 35 kilometers? Perhaps because the large Dobrotvir thermal and electric power plant is located northeast of Lviv, less than 40 kilometers from the border.

Belarusian opposition news channel Nextan according to Ukraine tried to counter the cruise missile fired at this power plant with the ill-fated S-300 missile.

Investigating officers walk near the site of a missile explosion in the Polish village of Przewodów on Wednesday.

In progress The ongoing war has also brought Ukraine and Poland closer together. How will the Ukrainian missile’s deadly deflection affect the gap?

“It doesn’t have any effect,” says researcher Jalonen.

“The Polish analysis seems to be that Russia is ultimately to blame, because anti-missiles are fired because of Russia’s attack,” he says. “And when Russia is constantly firing missiles near the border, it is clear that Ukrainian anti-missiles can stray to the Polish side.”