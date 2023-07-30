HS Analysis | It is now difficult to make money with sports TV rights, and soon the consumer will also notice it

It is difficult to make a profit with sports TV rights in Finland, and therefore it seems inevitable that the sports TV market will change in Finland in the next few years, writes economic journalist Jaakko Närhi.

The old one as the saying goes, there are two ways to do business: bundling and unbundling (bundle & unbundle).

At least one American businessman has spread the saying Marc Andreessen, from which the saying originates to the CEO of the Netscape company in the early days of the internet to Jim Barksdale.

There are several recent examples. Netflix previously bundled what was playing on linear TV, DVDs and cinemas movies and series in one package.

Spotify did the same for music, but at the same time separated the individual songs from the album format – and bundled them again into playlists.

In recent history, sports televising has mostly focused on rebundling. The company buys a bundle of rights, and after a few years either sells or loses them to a competitor’s bundle.

Basically, the basic idea has been the same as in bundling in general: by combining contents, a wider group of paying customers is attracted. Advertising space has often been sold next to it, and sometimes also something completely different, such as telephone connections. Has been applied for synergy benefits.

The best example of this is the television channel package, the crown jewel of television companies largely left over from previous decades. It was a genius product in its time. Customers mostly consumed only a small part of what they paid for.

Especially in the United States, the cable TV channel package was at best a fabulously profitable business, with the decline of which the country’s sports media giants such as ESPN are now suffering.

Then came streaming services, and the channel package was turned into a new format. New competitors also entered the market, some of which were short-lived – in Finland, for example, Urho TV, which acquired the rights to the hockey SM league for a few years.

However, there was no real change. Media companies have still relied on bundling in their streaming services: for a monthly fee you get a bunch of movies and exclusive rights to this and that sport. The same channel package, but in different packages.

In the marketing of sports packages, horse riding is especially important with premium sports. That is, the biggest and most important species, for which there should at least be a demand.

At least the English Premier League, the soccer Champions League and the Olympics can certainly be considered premium rights. At least in Finland, we can also include Formula 1, ice hockey’s NHL, prestigious competitions and the domestic Liiga as well as other major European football leagues, such as the German Bundesliga, the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A. Why not also golf, athletics, the World Rally Championship and skiing.

Slowly, the basketball league NBA and American football NFL are emerging.

“ Commercial companies have a common problem.

in Finland there are currently four major players in the sports streaming market: Yle, Viaplay, C More owned by Telia and Ruutu owned by Sanoma. In addition to them, Discovery+ shows some sports, such as golf.

These commercial companies have a common problem: it is really difficult to make a profit with sports TV rights in Finland.

In particular, the prices of premium rights have risen significantly over the past 10–15 years. Money has been cheap and even slightly overpriced content investments are possible in a tight competitive situation.

Then the economic winds turned. Last year, consumer prices went up wildly, and central banks drastically raised key interest rates to curb it.

Consumers struggling with rapid inflation and rising interest rates have had to think carefully about whether the Sports Package is really worth the monthly payment of almost 50 euros. Especially when many other streaming services also take a bite out of consumers’ wallets every month.

Due to the tight economic conditions, advertising revenues have also been weaker than before.

Sports TV rights have become an auction whose winner may end up being its biggest loser.

Perhaps the most drastic example of this is the Swedish Viaplay, which has run into significant problems during the current year.

It has collected a large part of Finland’s premium rights: the English Premier League, the NHL, formula 1, the Bundesliga, the European soccer league, the freestyle UFC, part of skiing and much more.

This year, Viaplay’s results have been ugly to read. In June, the company changed its CEO, and in the earnings announcement after mid-July, it reported about huge write-downs, extensive layoffs, and a narrower and more conservative strategy than before.

At the same time, consumers were frustrated by price increases and restrictions on simultaneous viewing were visible for the first time as a decrease in the number of subscribers.

The company’s new CEO Jørgen Madsen Lindemann said in connection with the most recent results announcement that practically all options for the company’s future are on the table: selling the content rights on, raising new capital or even selling the entire group.

“ “The company may be putting its media business in sales condition.”

C Moren and CEO of Telia, which owns MTV Allison Kirkby again said in connection with the company’s interim report that the company is fundamentally changing its approach to premium sports. It was the TV and media business that weighed on Telia’s results in the second quarter.

According to Kirkby, in the future, the company will only seek rights that support the company’s TV channels, i.e. Swedish TV4 and Finnish MTV in their home markets. In addition, it is essential that the ratio between the price and yield of the rights is significantly better than at present.

Currently, C More’s team includes, among others, the soccer Champions League, the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A, the World Rally Championship and the American football NFL. Until this spring, the platform owned by Telia has also shown the World Hockey Championships, but the rights to them will be transferred to Viaplay starting next year.

Inderes analyst Joni Grönqvist estimates that the company may be putting its media business in sales condition, when synergies with the company’s core business, i.e. the sale of telephone subscriptions, were not found as hoped.

“When the company says that [media­liiketoiminta] is non-strategic, then it can be detached and thought about. According to my assessment, the company wants to get the business into a better profit condition first, in order to get a better price for it.”

“ “It’s a business where it’s very difficult to make money.”

Sanoman owned Ruutu has left the premium business in recent years. In addition to the basketball league NBA and national basketball matches, it mainly shows smaller domestic football leagues, such as soccer’s Veikkausliiga, floorball’s F-League, women’s and men’s Superpes and their subseries.

CEO of Sanoma Susan Duinhoven staked out the situation in the sports market quite bluntly on Wednesday in connection with the company’s own results announcement.

“We got the experience of premium sports a few years ago, and it was not a happy one. It is a business where it is very difficult to make money. Typically [oikeuksista käytävän] The winner of the auction is the one who finds it difficult to make a profit with the rights. In that sense, we are not surprised that it has been difficult for Telia and Viaplay to make money with their rights.”

According to Duinhoven, Sanoma has made a conscious decision not to pay too much for the content, but as such the company is ready to return to premium sports – if the prices of the rights fall to such an extent that making a profit is possible.

Viaplay’s contract for Premier League TV rights continues until 2028.

What all this means from the point of view of the average bench athlete?

Based on the comments of companies in the industry, it seems inevitable that the sports TV market in Finland will change in the next few years, at least in some way.

It may be that everything goes as before. Companies struggling with profitability put some of their rights or their entire business up for sale, and the next lucky person believes that they will succeed in what others could not. Let’s rebundle, once again.

It could be, for example, large-minded international media companies, such as the US-based Warner Bros. Discovery, which already owns Discovery+, which operates in Finland. Another possible example could be the French Canal+, which announced on July 20 that it had bought a 12 percent stake in Viaplay.

It is also possible that Yleisradio, which is independent of the suffocating advertising market, grabs some of the rights rejected by others from the sale.

Or maybe Telia and Viaplay will find each other in their plight, and continue to bundle sports rights even further.

All this is of course pure guesswork. The market can also move in the other direction. Perhaps now is the time for the differentiation of the premium sports TV business. At least Viaplay’s outraged customers, who would like to pay for only part of the company’s sports offerings, have demanded it.

For example, many football fans did not accept with joy the increase in the price of the service after the purchase of the Formula 1 rights.

At the same time, many sports series have realized that they could also sell their own streaming service. Then the consumer would only pay for what he wants.

This is already done in North America by, for example, the NBA and the NFL. A similar service is also offered by Formula 1. For example, many football fans seem to be waiting with bated breath for when the English Premier League releases its own streaming service.

Often, the series’ own streaming service is even cheaper than the package of the company that owns the rights at home, since its offer is more limited.

In the process new big beasts are slowly entering the stage: the world’s largest technology companies.

In particular, Apple and Amazon have slowly begun to acquire sports TV rights for their streaming services in the United States.

Apple shows Lionel Messi’s starred MLS soccer series and some matches from baseball’s MLB league. Amazon, on the other hand, currently exclusively broadcasts American football’s NFL Thursday night matches.

Amazon is already showing English Premier League matches, and according to media reports, Apple is considering joining the race for Premier League rights.

So far, the technology giants seem to be mainly interested in important sports rights in large markets, but their minds may change if rights start to fall into discount sales in, for example, the Nordic countries. Cheap sports rights could be a good marketing tool for companies’ streaming services.

Big companies have enough money to invest if the need arises.

All logically, the current market situation will reduce the prices of TV rights, but it will take time. For example, Viaplay’s contract for Premier League TV rights continues until 2028.

In consumer prices, the decrease in rights prices is hardly visible, at least not immediately. The companies undoubtedly want to make their products profitable first.

If the market diverges and the rights spread to more platforms than at present, the price paid for bench sports by a consumer interested in a single sport can of course decrease. Yle’s possible new genre takeovers are also free of charge for the consumer.

For many, however, it can happen that the desired variety falls behind several different monthly payments and the total price remains the same or increases.

Until someone again decides to bundle the rights under the same roof. Maybe this time the attempt will succeed.

Helsingin Sanomat is part of the Sanoma group, which also includes the streaming service Ruutu.