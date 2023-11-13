HS Analysis | It is no longer worth paying an additional price for wind or green electricity

Electricity companies still offer a variety of green and climate electricity products at an additional cost. Investing the additional price in solar electricity or afforestation projects in developing countries could be more beneficial for the climate, writes HS economic editor Anni Lassila.

Electric companies sell various eco, green, wind or climate electricity products to consumers. If the consumer buys, for example, wind electricity, the company undertakes to acquire the amount of electricity produced by wind power during the year, equal to the customer’s consumption.

“That makes you feel good,” says the professor of electrical engineering Samuli Honkapuro from Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (Lut).

Climate electricity can also include hydropower and nuclear power, in which case the electricity seller commits to buying them as well.

Of course, Töpsli always produces the same electricity, regardless of which product has been chosen. However, the electricity company’s purchases control electricity production in the long term – or at least that’s how it used to be thought.

Divers eco-electricity products came to the market when the first wind power projects were whirring in Finland, i.e. about 15 years ago. At that time, the construction of wind power was still expensive and power plants were built only with the help of subsidies.

Buying wind electricity and increasing demand therefore supported new wind farm construction projects.

But for many years it has been different. On the contrary, building wind power has become by far the cheapest way to increase electricity production. Wind and now also solar power is being built rapidly all the time and without any subsidies.

The additional price paid by the consumer for wind or climate electricity therefore no longer affects the amount of wind power, even in theory. There’s really no other reason for the extra price other than a good feeling. And there is good reason to be critical of that as well.

“It’s a bit like the situation now, that the consumer pays for something that will be added anyway,” says Honkapuro.

If building wind turbines is cheap, and running the turbines costs almost nothing, wind electricity should also be cheaper than average electricity.

However, an additional price is still charged for it. For example, at Helen, a two-year fixed-term wind electricity contract costs 9.72 cents per kilowatt hour, while “normal” electricity costs 8.90 cents per kilowatt hour. Other companies have the same difference.

A single-family home heated with electricity would cost Helen about 160 euros extra annually for wind electricity. With the consumption of about 3,500 MWh of the triangle of apartment buildings, the additional price would be just under 30 euros.

Also the price of certified wind electricity on the wholesale electricity market is slightly higher than average electricity.

Responsible for the international EKO-energy environmental label at the Finnish Conservation Union Steven Vanholme says the higher price is based on demand.

“I think it comes especially from the demand of companies. Many companies buy large amounts of renewable electricity. The EKO energy label does not explain the higher price, because the label only costs 0.18 cents per megawatt hour,” says Vanholme.

A megawatt hour is 1,000 kilowatt hours.

Wind- or buying climate electricity no longer works in such a way that it would reduce the burning of peat or coal, which produce a lot of greenhouse emissions, in the production of electricity. Due to emissions trading, they are the most expensive forms of electricity production today anyway.

Fossil fuels are used in electricity production in practice only when all other power plants and electricity imports are not enough to meet consumption. Coal is now mostly burned in district heating power plants, where electricity is generated as a by-product.

Emission-free production accounted for 89 percent of Finland’s total electricity production last year. The share of wind power was already 16.7 percent last year and it is growing rapidly.

About ten percent of electricity was produced last year with peat and fossil energy. This year, the share of fossil fuels will be even smaller with the start-up of the Olkiluoto triple reactor.

Part from wind, climate or renewable electricity is marked with the Finnish Environmental Protection Association’s EKO mark. The mark ensures that the company selling electricity has actually acquired the amount of electricity it has promised and that the electricity production is truly sustainable.

With the brand, you can also make a small contribution to the climate work of developing countries.

According to Vanholme, of the additional price of 0.18 cents/MWh charged for the token, 0.10 cents is used for solar energy projects in developing countries and the rest for information campaigns in countries where there is insufficient investment in increasing renewable energy.

The EKO label for the annual consumption of about 20 megawatt hours used by one single-family house costs about 3.6 euros per year, so it is not a very large amount.

From green the additional price of about 160 euros charged to the customer for electricity is therefore completely different. Most of it goes to the electricity company’s or wind power producer’s margins, and does not benefit the climate in any way.

If you want to buy yourself a really good mood and a clearer conscience, perhaps you should spend the money on something other than the additional price of green electricity in Finland.

The international environmental organization WWF Finland also drew attention to the matter recently. Director of its climate program Bernt Nordman evaluate For the future of the countrysidethat electricity companies have no grounds to ask Finnish customers for an additional price for fossil-free electricity.

The reason is that Finland’s electricity production no longer puts much of a burden on the climate.

The sum could be used in its entirety, for example, for afforestation or renewable energy projects in developing countries. There, 160 euros already matters.

Correction 13.11. 11:23 a.m.: The text initially read incorrectly that “ordinary” electricity costs 8.90 euros per kilowatt hour. The right design 8.9 cents per kilowatt hour.