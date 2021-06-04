HS analysis Israel’s new government is like a Frankenstein monster that could plunge Netanyahu out of power once and for all

The eight-party government has a big surprise: For the first time, the Islamist Ra’am party, which represents the Palestinians, is involved.

Time was only 38 minutes away. The formation of the Israeli government had to be agreed before Wednesday turned into Thursday. Then the government negotiator Jair Lapid called the president Reuven to Revlin and told the good news.

It went far, but as a result, a very mixed congregation is forming a government in Israel. The pieces are from the far right to the left, the only common denominator being that everyone opposes the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued under Israeli leadership.

The biggest news at this point is that right-wing Netanyahu’s 15-year reign in Israeli leadership is coming to an end, at least in theory. The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, will vote to approve the government in the coming days.

If government is adopted, Israel is ruled by a coalition of eight rather small parties. At least basically, the new government seems like the actual Frankenstein monster. It has been assembled from so many different pieces that its operability cannot be guaranteed.

The first prime minister would be the leader of the right-wing and religious nationalist party, Jamin. Naphtali Bennett. After that, Jair Lapid, the leader of the central Yesh Atid party and acting as a government negotiator, would become prime minister.

What is Israel’s potential new government like, and how will it affect key issues – especially the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

As prime minister the first to rise Bennett is Vesa, a family who came as immigrants from the United States. He has served in the Israeli Army Special Forces and created assets in a software company.

In addition, he represents the hardest core of Jewish nationalism, namely the settlers. Bennett has served on the Jesha Council, which defends Jewish settlements in the West Bank. He opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state of his own and wants to annex the West Bank to Israel.

Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu, has called himself more right-wing of Netanyahu. One can therefore assume that Israel, led by Bennett, is not easily bent on the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians – let alone succumb to international pressure to prevent the expansion of illegal settlements.

Naphtali Bennett (right) and Jair Lapid.

Jamina, represented by Bennett as a party, is still a Mouse. It won only seven seats in the 120-seat Knesset in the March election. There are 36 seats in Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Bennettin then the prime minister would be Jair Lapid, a centrist with 17 seats in the Knesset

Lapid, 57, is a former journalist and news anchor. He entered politics nine years ago and has served as Minister of Finance in the Netanyahu government.

Lapid is considered in Israel as a kind of face of secular politics. Against this background, it can be considered peculiar that it was he who assembled a government with very religious parties involved.

Lapid even agreed to hand over his first term as prime minister to Bennett. This suggests that Lapid considers the ousting of Netanyahu more important than his own dominance.

To Israel the new government also includes a blockbuster surprise. For the first time in the history of the Jewish state, a party representing the Arab population of Israel, i.e. the Palestinians, is coming to power. And not just any party but the conservative, Islamist-characterized Ra’am.

In addition to the rise of the government, the Ra’am party and its leader Mansur Abbas are about to chair the Knesset Home Affairs Committee.

Ra’am party leader Mansur Abbas.

Abbas commented the new government, saying that the Israeli Palestinians will now be able to address many burning issues, such as the housing crisis, as well as fight “violence and organized crime”.

In addition to the mentioned parties, the left-wing parties Meretz and the Labor Party, as well as the right-wing nationalist Israel Beiteinu, are involved in the government.

Bridge the composition can expect the government to try to focus on the development of practical issues such as the economy and housing, as well as internal security. Larger issues of contention may go unaddressed.

On the other hand, the government is so fragile that its rapid disintegration would come as no surprise to anyone.

Nor is it certain that Netanyahu could not return to the top yet. From year to year, he has fallen to his feet like a cat and managed to secure his continuation at the peak of power even in impossible situations. He is charged in court with serious corruption offenses that could, in the worst case, result in a prison sentence.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu the reign has been marked by the right-wing nature of Israeli politics and the escalation of confrontation between Palestinian and Israeli Jews. Against this background, Israel’s new government looks at least more diverse, something new.

Time will also show whether the new mixed embryo government will put an end to the chronic stalemate that has plagued Israeli policy for years. Israel has already held four elections in two years, the results of which have made it virtually impossible to form a functioning government.

Now on the table is a cake that was possible to bake from these ingredients.