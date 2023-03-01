HS Analysis | Is Trump’s Presumptive Challenger Ron DeSantis a Coward – Or Does He Have a Brilliant Strategy?

Washington

Bridge week, America’s squinting Republicans gather together, but the most interesting of them is absent from the crowd.

CPAC, which is now being held on the outskirts of the capital Washington, is an influential conservative convention where politicians, donors and other like-minded people meet each other.

At the same time, it offers a view into the inner life of the Republican Party.

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis is now everywhere, but not here – despite the fact that earlier at the same event he received an almost rock-star reception.

Why?

DeSantisia the ex-president is considered the most likely challenger For Donald Trumpwho has already announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

The position was sealed by DeSantis’ landslide in last fall’s midterm elections. He was elected to a further term, and at the same time he swept the Republicans of his state to a handsome election victory.

DeSantis hasn’t officially run for office, but it’s probably only a matter of time. That says a lot.

He has impressively positioned himself at the heart of the culture wars and especially as an opponent of everything he labels as “woke”. Thanks to that, he has received a generous amount of screen time, especially from the Fox news channel, which seems to be making a difference to Trump.

Fundraising is well underway. There was already more than 70 million dollars left over from the gubernatorial campaign, which is being tried use in the presidential election. In addition, several billionaire donors have opened their wallets.

As you know, the planning of campaign recruitments is already underway far.

A new book from DeSantis came out on Tuesday, The Courage to Be Free (The courage to be free). With that, he is expected to go on some sort of tour.

The governor of Florida visited New York in February. He met his supporters and went to talk to the police.

Butter so it seems odd that DeSantis is skipping an event where presidential hopefuls typically seek the brightest spotlight possible.

However, CPAC is not what it used to be.

It is now Trump’s kingdom: Trump is reportedly the keynote speaker, and a long-time organizer of the event Matt Schlapp is his major supporter. Among the speakers and guests are several Trump allies.

It doesn’t please everyone. Some of the party elite, such as the Republican leaders of Congress and the former vice president Mike Pence, skip the event. The accusations against Schlapp for snarling the assistant are have offered out the convenient back door.

So why would DeSantis challenge Trump right now, on his own turf? He has the publicity he needs without it.

The most cynical think that the DeSantis phenomenon is a bubble and that he simply does not dare to expose himself to criticism.

“Do we need more proof that DeSantis is just hype? … He knows the Maga faithful are not behind him,” political strategist and former member of the Republican Party Rick Wilson evaluate. He is involved in the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project.

DeSantis of course, one cannot avoid conflict indefinitely. If he wants to run, he will have to run against Trump before long.

So far, he has been playing a procrastination battle. It’s starting to happen to some Republicans to the nerves.

Playing for time is an understandable strategy, because the Republicans who have challenged Trump have not been used to doing very well. DeSantis shouldn’t anger voters loyal to Trump either, because before long he will need them on his side.

Still, he shouldn’t look like a man who doesn’t dare either challenges his competitor.

For now, however, DeSantis’ team seems to have calculated that it is not worth going into an open battle. It’s enough that Trump keeps DeSantis’ name in mind by talking and complaining about him all the time. Rather, DeSantis’ strategy is ignore criticism rather than commenting on it.

DeSantis fielded potential donors in February right outside Donald Trump’s mansion, Mar-a-Lago.

DeSantis however, would seem to gradually increase the revs.

Last weekend he organized rallies of more than a hundred influential Republicans just a stone’s throw from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion.

It was interpreted as a direct show of the middle finger, now to fan them almost in the ex-president’s backyard. Among the guests was obviously several longtime Trump supporters.

However, DeSantis’ biggest challenge is not to win over donors, for example. Many of them would be ready to move on from Trump already.

Instead, he should be able to appeal to voters. That’s Trump’s bread and butter, and maybe DeSantis wasn’t ready to challenge him at CPAC on just that.

With one in a way, however, competitors are measured at CPAC.

It is customary that during the conference the guests say in a closed ticket vote who they would like to see as the party’s next presidential candidate.

Trump has dominated this unofficial poll for many years. It will still be interesting to see how big a catch DeSantis gets. A defeat or a very narrow voting result would be a humiliation for Trump.

In most official in support measurements Trump still enjoys greater popularity among Republican voters than DeSantis.

However, in some cases DeSantis has even been ahead – even though he hasn’t even registered for the race yet.

